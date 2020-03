BCCT MULTI-CHAMBER PHUKET BRIEFING & NETWORKING

Start From: Friday 27 March 2020, 05:00PM to Friday 27 March 2020, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

Briefing 5.00 - 6.00 pm/ Networking 6.30 - 9.00 pm at Outrigger Laguna Phuket Beach Resort Cost: The briefing is free to attend but pre-registration is required. Please state briefing when making a booking. The networking is THB 500 for BCCT members and participating chambers and THB 900 for non-members payable at the door. Price includes food and beverage.