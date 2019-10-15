BCCT Multi-Chamber Phuket Briefing & Networking

Start From: Thursday 14 November 2019, 05:00PM to Thursday 14 November 2019, 09:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

BCCT in cooperation with Australian, Canadian, EABC, French, German, Netherlands and Singapore Chambers of Commerce invites you to a Multi-Chamber Phuket Briefing & Networking. Victor Smith, Chair of The Commission on Arbitration & ADR for the International Chamber of Commerce Thailand and Chair of the Thailand Branch of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, will speak about Avoiding Court Disputes with Arbitration in Phuket. After the briefing, join us for business networking. Time: Briefing 5.00 - 6.00 pm/ Networking 6.30 - 9.00 pm Cost: -The briefing is free to attend but pre-registration is required. Please state briefing when making a booking -The networking is THB 500 for BCCT members and participating chambers and THB 900 for non-members payable at the door. Booking: please email banthita@bccthai.com