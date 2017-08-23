The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

BBC journalist Jonathan Head in Phuket court for defamation trial

PHUKET: British BBC journalist Jonathan Head appeared in Phuket Provincial Court today (Aug 23) for the start of a criminal defamation trial brought by a lawyer who featured in an investigation about foreigners being scammed of their retirement homes.

AFP

Wednesday 23 August 2017, 01:59PM

BBC foreign correspondent Jonathan Head arrives at Phuket Provincial Court to fight defamation charges brought against him by a Thai lawyer. Photo: Kritsada Muenhawong/AFP
BBC foreign correspondent Jonathan Head arrives at Phuket Provincial Court to fight defamation charges brought against him by a Thai lawyer. Photo: Kritsada Muenhawong/AFP

Mr Head, the BBC’s Southeast Asia correspondent, faces up to five years in jail if found guilty of the the private prosecution brought against him.

Rights groups have said the case exposes how Thailand’s broad defamation and computer crime laws scupper investigative journalism and make it difficult to uncover wrongdoing in the country.

The prosecution was sparked by a 2015 report by Mr Head detailing how two foreign retirees had Phuket properties stolen from them by a network of criminals and corrupt officials.

One of the victims, British national Ian Rance, is a joint defendant in the prosecution. Both have pleaded not guilty.

The man bringing the prosecution is Pratuan Thanarak, a local lawyer who featured in the BBC’s report looking at how Rance lost $1.2 million (about B40mn) worth of properties.

According to the report, Mr Pratuan admitted on tape to certifying Rance’s signature without him being present, a move which helped the British retiree’s then-wife transfer his properties out of his name.

She was later convicted and jailed for four years for the scam.

A copy of Mr Pratuan’s complaint seen by AFP alleges that the BBC’s report caused him to be “defamed, insulted or hated”. It does not detail whether or not he notarised the signature without Mr Rance being present.

C and C Marine

Mr Pratuan declined to speak about the case on the way into court this morning. He warned gathered photographers that he would file a lawsuit against anyone who published images of him.

Neither Mr Head nor Mr Rance spoke to reporters on their way into the Phuket court today.

In a previous statement the BBC has said it “stands by its journalism” and that they “intend to clear the name of our correspondent”.

Mr Rance and Mr Head face one charge of criminal defamation, which carries up to two years in jail.

Mr Head faces an additional charge under Thailand’s Computer Crimes Act, a broadly-worded law which forbids uploading “false data” online and carries a five-year maximum jail penalty.

Unlike most countries where defamation is a civil crime, in Thailand it is a criminal offence.

Private citizens can also launch their own prosecutions and they are not forced to pay costs if they lose.

Similar cases have been brought in recent years.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

Firstly, sincere condolences to the dead motorcyclist's family & friends. Too bad he was not wearing a helmet which is Thai Law. It may hav...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

I would recommend to leave a.s.a.p. Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Thai "authorities" are renowned for not seeking expert advice in solving problems. Seems that the "authorities" always want to re-...(Read More)

Going Down: Businesses on Phuket’s famed Bangla Rd suffer as clientele dries up

I've been in Patong already a few time. Since my first arrival, back in 2007, I've seen the town rise (a bit) and then going down this downfal...(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

Yes, that will reduce the accidents for sure. Don't worry about driver training, vehicle safety checks etc. This will fix the issues. ...(Read More)

Interpol alert out for Red Bull scion

The major charge of reckless driving causing death ends on Sept 3, 2027 but is likely not provable. If there were any witnesses they will have now ...(Read More)

Phuket rescue workers appeal to Chinese gods for a ‘safer’ Patong Hill

They should be praying to the Chinese god of vehicle safety checks and driver training....(Read More)

Interpol alert out for Red Bull scion

No we've not been dragging our feet, only took 5 years to issue a blue notice, 5 years to revoke his passport, all the times he's flown in and...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

So the PN editor writes that Thailand is an “international hub for crime". If one reads the background of Alexandre Cazes, he has lived in Thai...(Read More)

Troop checkpoints to ward off Yingluck fans

It looks a bit or there is coming days a partial martial law without declaring it....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.