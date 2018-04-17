Banyan Tree to host star Chef Peter Kuruvita amid Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival

PHUKET: Award-winning Australian chef and restaurateur Peter Kuruvita will host a weekend of fine cuisine at Banyan Tree Phuket from April 27-29 under the resorts “Guest Chef Series” and coinciding with the Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival.

With his remarkable three-decade culinary career featuring world-renowned restaurants in Australia and Fiji, Chef Kuruvita represents the latest highlight at the renowned luxury pool villa resort’s ongoing Guest Chef Series.

Best known for his popular Flying Fish restaurant brand, Chef Kuruvita has delighted diners for decades with his inventive modern seafood dishes and fresh takes on local cuisine. His two cookbooks, Serendip – My Sri Lankan Kitchen and My Feast with Peter Kuruvita, won audiences over by blending culinary insight together with charming personal stories and a rich exploration of several stunning island countries.

Chef Kuruvita has recently been active as a host for acclaimed TV series My Sri Lanka with Peter Kuruvita, Island Feast with Peter Kuruvita, Mexican Fiesta and latest series Peter Kuruvita’s Coastal Kitchen, covering culinary destinations in Asia, Australia and Mexico.

He also frequently headlines food festivals worldwide, inspiring audiences with his skill and winning personality.

Currently Chef Kuruvita acts an ambassador for Dilmah Tea, developing the concept of tea gastronomy and crafting new recipes from around the globe.

The much-anticipated weekend event at Banyan Tree Phuket luxury hotel offers food enthusiasts an opportunity to savour the style of tropical cuisine that made him famous, before Chef Kuruvita embraced his new roles as TV presenter, author, industry speaker and restaurant consultant.

His appearance at the Phuket resort comes right on the heels of the previous “Guest chef series” event starring Thailand’s first Lady Michelin-star chef, Khun Pom, from her acclaimed restaurant Saneh Jaan in Bangkok.

Future Banyan Tree Phuket culinary “Stars” in 2018 will see the arrival of a talented Japanese guest chef, as well as a 2-Michelin-star chef from Barcelona.

The three-day weekend extravaganza begins with a private lunch hosted for members of the media on Friday, April 27, followed by festivities in the afternoon and a magnificent dinner at Tre.

A highlight the weekend for regulars will be by Chef Kuruvita at the resort’s popular family Sunday Brunch on April 29. Guests who enjoy the Sunday Brunch will receive an additional afternoon tea pairing experience, courtesy of Dilmah.

The weekend’s highlight also includes, the Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival, another one of Laguna’s community events for children and adults, tourists and locals.

All visitors will be treated to a wide selection of gourmet food booths from local restaurants and a picnic area for listening to the concert performances.

The event will also bring together live cooking performances as well as evening acts from prominent Thai rock bands Bodyslam and Sweet Mullet, drawing thousands of spectators on the Friday evening to raise money for the Phuket Panyanukul School for children with special needs.

The festival’s live acts will continue on Saturday from 4pm onwards, featuring famous Russian pianist and opera singer Ivan Sharapov, followed by the Phuket-based Black ’n’ Blue band.

Sunday’s performances will be headlined by the popular Thai duo Joe & Kong, with Black ’n’ Blue returning to close the festivities at Phuket’s best resort.

For reservations and pricing information regarding Chef Kuruvita’s events, call +66 (0) 76 372400 ext. 5463 or email fb-phuket@banyantree.com.

For more information about the Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival, visit the website (click here) or call +66 (0) 76 362300 ext. 1404 or email: ticket@lagunaphuket.com and follow Facebook/LagunaPhuketResort.

Khao Phuket and Live 89.5 radio are proud to sponsor the Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival.