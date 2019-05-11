Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Banyan Tree Phuket relaunches revamped Lagoon Deck event venue

PHUKET: As the Banyan Tree Phuket resort celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the resort has relaunched its newly renovated event venue, The Lagoon Deck.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 May 2019, 09:55AM

The Launch Deck at the Banyan Tree Phuket resort. Photo: Supplied

The Launch Deck at the Banyan Tree Phuket resort. Photo: Supplied

Featuring 454 square metres of event space with floor to ceiling windows, The Lagoon Deck offers 180-degree views overlooking the resort’s main lagoon and green surroundings.

The venue is equipped for sophisticated celebrations with up to 500 guests, glamorous dinners for up to 300 guests, and prestigious corporate meetings for up to 220 guests, said a release announcing the relaunch of the iconic site.

“Pillar-free and purpose built to host activities of all kinds, The Lagoon Deck is Phuket’s most versatile event space. It combines the beauty of the surrounding outdoor space with a large and welcoming interior which is easily adaptable to every occasion.

“From sunset cocktails on the deck, to an idyllic ceremony overlooking the lagoon, to a formal meeting in a resort setting, The Lagoon Deck provides the ideal canvas for creative event planners to arrange marvelous soirées. The venue is also capable of hosting intimate Board of Directors retreats to large corporate incentive groups to exquisite Indian weddings,” the release added.

“Our culinary talent includes, Chef Vysak specifically for Indian weddings, an expert in vegan and vegetarian cuisine – particularly in the South Indian tradition. He is a welcome addition to the resort’s current culinary lineup that also includes a team of Thai chefs at the award-winning Saffron restaurant, and celebrated Japanese chef Shiga Takahiro,: the release noted, adding that the culinary team are all led by Executive Chef Chandra Arunasalam.

Sriram Kailasam, Area General Manager at the resort, expressed great anticipation at the opening of the new venue.

“We are very excited about this new string in our bow. The prospect of hosting a completely new venue to offer our international clientele and guests in this beautiful Ballroom washed in natural daylight and Moonlight with water views, is truly exciting. The imagination and creativity of the event organisers is the only limit,” he said.

Mr Kailasam added, “As a resort we have always prided ourselves on delivering a creative and innovative experience to our guests. With the additions of “The Lagoon Deck” we will be able to deliver the same quality to high end social events, business incentives and meetings the upcoming years. We look forward to welcoming you at our spectacular Lagoon Deck.”

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Media Shuffle
New Phuket development zoning regulations coming
Banks to automatically submit savings accounts interest data to Revenue Dept
THAI to submit B156bn new plane purchase plan to Cabinet
Condo joint ventures trending: Japanese firms leading the way, but Chinese interest escalating
JW Marriott Phuket bestowed MICE award and special recognition
Household debt reaches 11-year high
Tourism warning flare: Dip in international arrivals, spending spurs caution
Phuket Property Guide: Your shelter is not a tax shelter
FIT travellers on the rise: Atta chief notes tourism disruption, industry must adapt
TCEB inks MoU with four foreign Chambers of Commerce
Songkran tourism revenue jumps 15%
Nok Air to seek B3bn loan, reorganise flight routes
DoubleTree by Hilton announces new GM for Patong resort
Perk for property buyers on the cards

 

Phuket community
PM reinstates policeman who demanded to see judge’s driving licence

And not just a judge, but a corruption-judge no less (perhaps that should be 'corrupt-judge'...(Read More)

Italian men, both 70, still behind bars pending trial for fishing in national park

Bullshit: none is in the jail... penny -a-liner journalist...(Read More)

Electricity outage in Wichit

Thailand 4.0...(Read More)

Dengue on the decline in Phuket

I also meant to mention the concerns over these poor uneducated pesticide applicators. Providing th...(Read More)

Dengue on the decline in Phuket

HaHa..."“The situation is under control and nothing to worry about". Sounds more like a ...(Read More)

THAI to submit B156bn new plane purchase plan to Cabinet

As you have now cut passengers luggage allowance down to 20kg the new planes will be a complete wast...(Read More)

Biometric ID systems installed at Phuket International Airport

Four systems installed at Chalong Pier? Why is that? A place were officials do their very best not t...(Read More)

PM reinstates policeman who demanded to see judge’s driving licence

Hahaha, funny, the officer was transferred so he could learn more about desk duty ( something they a...(Read More)

Italian expat faces recklessness causing death charge over fatal boat collision

Don't you just love the way a persons death here is always reduced to financial remuneration. I&...(Read More)

Two men charged following drug bust in Wichit

Got the bullets, where are the fire arms? May we 'believe' that most drugs sellers are usin...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
Thai Residential

 