PHUKET: As the Banyan Tree Phuket resort celebrates its 25th anniversary this year, the resort has relaunched its newly renovated event venue, The Lagoon Deck.



By The Phuket News

Saturday 11 May 2019, 09:55AM

The Launch Deck at the Banyan Tree Phuket resort. Photo: Supplied

Featuring 454 square metres of event space with floor to ceiling windows, The Lagoon Deck offers 180-degree views overlooking the resort’s main lagoon and green surroundings.

The venue is equipped for sophisticated celebrations with up to 500 guests, glamorous dinners for up to 300 guests, and prestigious corporate meetings for up to 220 guests, said a release announcing the relaunch of the iconic site.

“Pillar-free and purpose built to host activities of all kinds, The Lagoon Deck is Phuket’s most versatile event space. It combines the beauty of the surrounding outdoor space with a large and welcoming interior which is easily adaptable to every occasion.

“From sunset cocktails on the deck, to an idyllic ceremony overlooking the lagoon, to a formal meeting in a resort setting, The Lagoon Deck provides the ideal canvas for creative event planners to arrange marvelous soirées. The venue is also capable of hosting intimate Board of Directors retreats to large corporate incentive groups to exquisite Indian weddings,” the release added.

“Our culinary talent includes, Chef Vysak specifically for Indian weddings, an expert in vegan and vegetarian cuisine – particularly in the South Indian tradition. He is a welcome addition to the resort’s current culinary lineup that also includes a team of Thai chefs at the award-winning Saffron restaurant, and celebrated Japanese chef Shiga Takahiro,: the release noted, adding that the culinary team are all led by Executive Chef Chandra Arunasalam.

Sriram Kailasam, Area General Manager at the resort, expressed great anticipation at the opening of the new venue.

“We are very excited about this new string in our bow. The prospect of hosting a completely new venue to offer our international clientele and guests in this beautiful Ballroom washed in natural daylight and Moonlight with water views, is truly exciting. The imagination and creativity of the event organisers is the only limit,” he said.

Mr Kailasam added, “As a resort we have always prided ourselves on delivering a creative and innovative experience to our guests. With the additions of “The Lagoon Deck” we will be able to deliver the same quality to high end social events, business incentives and meetings the upcoming years. We look forward to welcoming you at our spectacular Lagoon Deck.”