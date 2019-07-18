Banyan Tree Phuket launches new Serenity Pool Villas & Residences

PHUKET: Banyan Tree Phuket, flagship property for Banyan Tree Hotels & Resorts, has launched a brand-new selection of Serenity Pool Villas and Serenity 3 Bedroom Pool Residences as the premier resort celebrates its 25th anniversary this year.

The anniversary festivities culminate in September with a flurry of exciting activities, including: a Charity Golf Tournament, a Phuket Inter Hotel Football Charity Tournament, Tree Planting events with a worldwide goal of planting 25,000 new trees, sustainability activities such as Plastic Free Banyan Tree, and a special gala to honour guests who have visited the property since its beginning – along with past and current associates, and the worldwide Banyan Tree family, noted a release announcing the launch.

The new villas comprise 25 One Bedroom Serenity Pool Villas and eight Serenity Three Bedroom Pool Residences, which are now open for bookings for stays from Nov 1.

The new villas are located on the golf course and provide an ample space for guests to relax and unwind in their own private villa. In true Banyan Tree style all villas are complete with their own private pool, said the release.

“Our achievements so far have been beyond anything we could have hoped for in the early years of the property,” said Area General Manager Sriram Kailasam, who has spent 17 years with Banyan Tree properties.

“But every award we win, and every smile we see on the face of our valued and loyal guests, is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team. Our launch of the new Serenity Villas and Residences is proof positive that our commitment to innovation and guest satisfaction is brighter than ever,” he said.