Banyan Tree Phuket launches “Taihei” Japanese restaurant

Banyan Tree Phuket resort has officially opened its newest restaurant Taihei, featuring gourmet Japanese cuisine and headed by Master Chef Shiraishi.

Press Release

Friday 26 January 2018, 12:30PM

Set amidst the serene spa and pool zone, guests can enjoy exquisite Japanese cuisine by a veteran chef, whose skills have been nurtured over 50 years of experience.

The name “Taihei” originates from the Japanese word for “Peace” and its tranquil setting alongside the Banyan Tree Spa and main swimming pool is the perfect complement to a satisfying meal. The restaurant’s two wings are on either side of the pool, offering diners a refreshing experience as they indulge in authentic Japanese cuisine.

With the all-new completely redesigned space, expanded menu and exquisite new sushi bar, the elegant and relaxing Taihei restaurant will replace Banyan Tree Phuket’s Tamarind restaurant.

Taihei held its grand opening on yesterday (Jan 25) with a traditional “sake barrel breaking ceremony” attended by distinguish guests including Sheriff Adul Chootong, Mr Ravi Chandran – Managing Director of Laguna Phuket, Food and Beverages gourmet card members and media friends.

The media were hosted to a Sushi making class followed by reception along with other guests. Sushi making and sake master classes are set to become Taihei’s signature activities.

In keeping with Banyan Tree’s philosophy of delighting guests with exceptional quality, the new restaurant will only seat 35 diners at a time. Taihei uses only the finest ingredients, while a contemporary Asian design in a naturally soothing environment makes for a great sensory and culinary experience for diners.

C and C Marine

Taihei’s patron Chef Shiraishi is a native of Kumamoto on Kyushu Island. He began his culinary journey at the age of 10, helping his parents in their family restaurant. At age 19, Shiraishi became an apprentice chef in Osaka before becoming a fully qualified sushi chef.

As artist-in-residence for Banyan Tree Phuket’s resort, Shiraishi now oversees a sensational range of sashimi and sushi grade seafood, as well as Yakimono and other traditional dishes. He will also share his impressive culinary skills with guests through the restaurant’s special sushi-making class, where amateur chefs can learn the basics in a friendly and relaxed environment.

Although Japanese cuisine is available on the island, Taihei’s hallmark will be authenticity and quality complimented by Banyan Tree’s legendary service aimed at garnering continued patronage from Laguna resort guests as well as the local community.

 

For reservations or enquiries, please email fb-phuket@banyantree.com or call +66 (0)76 372 400 on extension 5463.

 

 

 
