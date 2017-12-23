The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Banyan Tree launches world’s first Cassia Residences on Phuket

Singapore-based Banyan Tree Group has announced the launch of the world’s first Cassia Residences on Phuket, located steps from serene Bang Tao – Phuket’s premier west coast bay with a wide sandy shoreline. 

Sunday 24 December 2017, 02:00PM

Cassia Residences Phuket, the latest phase of the Cassia Phuket development to be sold as condominiums, is situated by a lagoon in the heart of the 1,000-acre Laguna Phuket – Asia’s finest integrated resort and home to an 18-hole golf course, award-winning spas, watersport facilities, a boutique shopping village and more than 30 bars and restaurants.

Cassia Residences is the latest condominium project in Laguna Phuket, set amid lush tropical greenery just a 25-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. A total of 193 units are housed in two low-rise buildings, each set around a tropical lagoon.

Designed with comfort and livability in mind, the units at Cassia Residences Phuket are styled to serve the needs of the modern homeowner. The first release of condominium units come in two-bedroom (75 sqm) and three-bedroom (119 sqm) configurations, and feature lounge and dining areas that seamlessly flow into one another to form a single, open-plan integrated space.

This stunning combination has proved popular, with nearly half of the units sold since Cassia Residences Phuket were launched last month.

Whether it is a homely sanctuary within a growing residential community, or a holiday retreat away from the stresses of daily life, Laguna Phuket offers something for everyone with multiple opportunities for relaxation, romance, fun and exploration. Shuttle bus and boat services invite homeowners to enjoy the benefits of living in an integrated resort complex.

The NAKA Island

Start the day with a morning jog on the beach. Celebrate a special anniversary, or a business success at any of Laguna Phuket’s 30 restaurants and bars. Welcome the weekend with a round on the greens at “Asia’s Best Golf Course”, or make a date with natural adventure as you take to the waters and engage in one of the myriad watersports available. Wellness seekers can embark on a rejuvenating journey at one of Laguna Phuket’s sumptuous spas. 

At the end of an inspiring day, owners and guests can rest assured that the highest standards of service and security are in place to guarantee peace of mind for the whole family. 

Backed by the know-how of multi-award winning Banyan Tree Group, Cassia Residences Phuket combines the convenience of a resort lifestyle with all the comforts of a modern home, while placing nature on your doorstep. 

To get a feel for this idyllic lifestyle, interested buyers are invited to visit a two-bedroom show unit at the Laguna Lifestyle Hub inside Laguna Phuket.

For more information, or to arrange a private inspection please contact at +66 (0) 076 362 333 or email us at cassia@banyantree.com

 

 
