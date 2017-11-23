PHUKET: Singapore-based Banyan Tree Group has announced the launch of the world’s first Cassia Residences on Phuket, located steps from shore of Bang Tao Beach on Phuket’s west coast.

Cassia Residences Phuket, the latest phase of the Cassia Phuket Development to be sold as freehold, is situated by a lagoon in the heart of the renowned 1,000-acre (more than 2,500 rai) Laguna Phuket integrated resort, which is also home to an 18-hole golf course, award-winning spas, watersport facilities, a boutique shopping village and more than 30 bars and restaurants.

Cassia Residences is the only condominium project inside Laguna Phuket, just a 25-minute drive from Phuket International Airport. A total of 193 units are housed in the community’s low-rise buildings, each one set around a tropical lagoon and crowned with a rooftop pool exclusive to residents.

Designed with comfort and livability in mind, the units at Cassia Residences Phuket are styled to serve the needs of the modern homeowner. Apartments come in one-bedroom (50sqm), two-bedroom (75sqm) and three-bedroom (119sqm) configurations, nestled in two separate buildings, and feature lounge and dining areas that flow into one another to form a single, open-plan integrated space.

Backed by the multi-award winning Banyan Tree Group, Cassia Residences Phuket combines the convenience of a resort lifestyle with all the comforts of a modern home, with nature on your doorstep.

A two-bedroom show unit at the Laguna Lifestyle Hub inside Laguna Phuket is now open for viewing.