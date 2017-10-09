Banyan Tree Phuket has announced the appointment of Chef Ian John Thomason as its new executive chef. The winner of TV show “Iron Chef Thailand” will bring his innovation and culinary expertise to the resort’s dining outlets.

Monday 9 October 2017, 04:00PM

Chef Ian is no stranger to Laguna Phuket, as he plied his trade at the erstwhile Sheraton Grand Laguna Luxury Collection Phuket, managing as Executive Sous Chef. He started his journey in the capital at Pullman Bangkok King Power Hotel as an executive Sous Chef back in 2008. His penultimate stop before the Banyan Tree was as Executive Chef at Luxury Collection, Naka Island, Phuket for over five years.

Chef Ian graduated from Stafford, England in the UK before embarking his career at the famous Gleneagles Hotel in Scotland before he went on to cook in some of London’s most renowned kitchens including The Savoy, where he served as Senior Sous Chef, and at the Sofitel London St. James, where he worked as Executive Sous Chef under the legendary Chef Albert Roux.

On his move to Banyan Tree Phuket Ian said, “It is an absolute honour for me to be the Executive Chef here in one of Phuket’s most iconic Hotels and I’m eager to utilise my experience and passion of Western and Asian cuisine to bring dining excellence to the Resorts restaurants.”

As Executive Chef, Ian will oversee the operations of the kitchens of the resort’s featured restaurants – most notably, its signature Thai restaurant, Saffron. He will also be overseeing the al fresco restaurant Tamarind, which offers Phuket’s finest authentic Japanese cuisine.

For those in the mood for lighter fare, the casual Western-themed Banyan Café, overlooking the finely-groomed lawns of Laguna Golf Phuket is a good choice. While Watercourt offers exquisite international flavours, featuring an excellent selection of seafood overlooking the lagoon.

In addition, Chef Ian will be adding his personal touch to Tre’s contemporary fine dining cuisine where Western dishes are met with impeccable Asian influences as well as Watercourt’s celebrated Sunday Seafood Brunch.