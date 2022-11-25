Chef’s Market
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket Pro Property Partners
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Bangla readу to impress after another Big Cleaning Day

Bangla readу to impress after another Big Cleaning Day

PHUKET: Patong municipal workers as well as volunteers from many businesses along Patong’s famed nightlife street Bangla Rd joined hands for a major street cleaning today (Nov 25) conducted “in preparation of Patong City to welcome tourists.”

patongtourism
By The Phuket News

Friday 25 November 2022, 05:33PM

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

Today was a Big Cleaning Day for Bangla (Nov 25). Photo: PR Patong

« »

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri presided over the ceremony to open the Big Cleaning Day on Bangla Rd at 9.30am today. At the event, he was joined bymembers of Patong City Council as well as representatives of various government agencies and private sector, including the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA).

The Big Cleaning Day was organised by the municipal Department of Public Health and Environment, the Patong Municipality explained in a Facebook post.

The project was organized by the Department of Public Health and Environment at the Patong Municipality to stimulate awareness of the necessity to help each other inmaintaining cleanliness together; preserving natural resources and the environment in Patong area; preparing Patong City to welcome tourists,” PR Patong said.

C and C Marine

A campaign to clean Patong was among the first initiatives launched by Mayor Chalermsak after he took the office in 2021. Soon Big Cleaning Days became a regular occurrence in the town.

The most recent problem for Patong to face became the regular flash floods leaving streets in despicable condition. Local officials have identified the ongoing installation of new drains near the wastewater plant in Patong as the cause of the problem. This is being fixed now with close supervion by Patong Municipality and even attention from Bangkok.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Reward offered for prisoner on the run
Minimart in central Phuket robbed at knifepoint
Tourism workers face uncertainty
Phuket companies targetted in nominee crackdown
Hurt journos want riot cops probed
Four Phuket restaurants added to Michelin Guide Thailand
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road crackdown incoming? Expert’s warning over road projects, Phuket floods || November 24
Tourism operators urged to focus on spending
Sa Ton Pho community still looking for a place to call home
China’s daily COVID cases highest since pandemic began
Building Phuket light rail before completing expressway will cause traffic jams, warns expert
Polish man dies as motorbike slams into taxi
Flash floods hit Phuket ‒ again
Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Tsunami-warning buoys are back online, Son sorry for father’s death, CCTV network || November 23

 

Phuket community
Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

See it this way: For Thai Officialdom prostitution/touting is illegal when they not get a piece of t...(Read More)

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

Hypocrite Thai officialdom should stop saying that there is no prostitution in Thailand. The whole w...(Read More)

Building Phuket light rail before completing expressway will cause traffic jams, warns expert

Traffic Jams we have already, right? Fix the problems of that first! So, sustaineble long term solid...(Read More)

Bangla ladyboys, touts to be registered

Yes they are so annoying to tourists, yet Soi Crocodile was one of the most popular nightspots on th...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bangla Road crackdown incoming? Expert’s warning over road projects, Phuket floods || November 24

Leave the food vans alone..they are a major tourist attraction and a part of what the experience of ...(Read More)

Prayut’s future still under wraps

He should be removed from politics altogether because he will only ever be remembered as the general...(Read More)

Building Phuket light rail before completing expressway will cause traffic jams, warns expert

Take a lot more than building more roads on Phuket to improve the 'quality of life" for res...(Read More)

Polish man dies as motorbike slams into taxi

Serious injuries to his head points to not wearing a helmet. When will people ever learn.......(Read More)

Flash floods hit Phuket ‒ again

What else didn't you learn at school ms sweet? Junior school geography lessons teach this very c...(Read More)

Building Phuket light rail before completing expressway will cause traffic jams, warns expert

there should be no need to take it under advisement , goes without say if the light rail ever gets s...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Thai Residential
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Brightview Center
QSI International School Phuket
Pro Property Partners
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Ixina Thailand

 