Bangla readу to impress after another Big Cleaning Day

PHUKET: Patong municipal workers as well as volunteers from many businesses along Patong’s famed nightlife street Bangla Rd joined hands for a major street cleaning today (Nov 25) conducted “in preparation of Patong City to welcome tourists.”

patongtourism

By The Phuket News

Friday 25 November 2022, 05:33PM

Patong Mayor Chalermsak Maneesri presided over the ceremony to open the Big Cleaning Day on Bangla Rd at 9.30am today. At the event, he was joined bymembers of Patong City Council as well as representatives of various government agencies and private sector, including the Patong Entertainment Business Association (PEBA).

The Big Cleaning Day was organised by the municipal Department of Public Health and Environment, the Patong Municipality explained in a Facebook post.

“The project was organized by the Department of Public Health and Environment at the Patong Municipality to stimulate awareness of the necessity to help each other inmaintaining cleanliness together; preserving natural resources and the environment in Patong area; preparing Patong City to welcome tourists,” PR Patong said.

A campaign to clean Patong was among the first initiatives launched by Mayor Chalermsak after he took the office in 2021. Soon Big Cleaning Days became a regular occurrence in the town.

The most recent problem for Patong to face became the regular flash floods leaving streets in despicable condition. Local officials have identified the ongoing installation of new drains near the wastewater plant in Patong as the cause of the problem. This is being fixed now with close supervion by Patong Municipality and even attention from Bangkok.