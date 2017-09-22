BANGKOK: The Royal Household announced today (Sept 22) the temporary closure of the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The venerated sites will be closed from Oct 1-29 for preparations for the Royal Cremation ceremonies for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The Grand Palace will re-open on Oct 30.
Bangkok’s impressive Grand Palace. Photo: Bangkok.com
The Royal Thai Government earlier had announced the dates for the Royal Cremation Ceremony of his majesty the late King Bhumibol, who passed away in October 2016.
The funeral rites and the cremation will take place from Oct 23-29 .
The Royal Palace will therefore be closed for most of October in preparation and there will be some access restrictions to places located close to the Royal Palace and its temples.
The Royal Cremation Ceremony will take place on Thursday, Oct 26. The date has been proclaimed a national holiday as a mark of respect for the late King.
Visitors at this time are respectfully reminded that on this occasion it will be a time of great sadness for the whole nation. The Tourism Authority of Thailand recommends that visitors act and dress in a respectful manner during this period – not just in Bangkok, but throughout the whole Kingdom.
Please note that banks and some other government related services will be closed on Oct 26.
