BANGKOK: The Royal Household announced today (Sept 22) the temporary closure of the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The venerated sites will be closed from Oct 1-29 for preparations for the Royal Cremation ceremonies for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The Grand Palace will re-open on Oct 30.

Friday 22 September 2017, 10:17AM

Bangkok’s impressive Grand Palace. Photo: Bangkok.com

The Royal Thai Government earlier had announced the dates for the Royal Cremation Ceremony of his majesty the late King Bhumibol, who passed away in October 2016.

The funeral rites and the cremation will take place from Oct 23-29 .

The Royal Palace will therefore be closed for most of October in preparation and there will be some access restrictions to places located close to the Royal Palace and its temples.