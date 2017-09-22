The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bangkok’s Grand Palace closed for Royal Cremation in October

BANGKOK: The Royal Household announced today (Sept 22) the temporary closure of the Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha. The venerated sites will be closed from Oct 1-29 for preparations for the Royal Cremation ceremonies for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. The Grand Palace will re-open on Oct 30.

culture, tourism,

Andrew J Wood

Friday 22 September 2017, 10:17AM

Bangkok’s impressive Grand Palace. Photo: Bangkok.com
Bangkok’s impressive Grand Palace. Photo: Bangkok.com
The Royal Thai Government earlier had announced the dates for the Royal Cremation Ceremony of his majesty the late King Bhumibol, who passed away in October 2016.
 
The funeral rites and the cremation will take place from Oct 23-29 .
 
The Royal Palace will therefore be closed for most of October in preparation and there will be some access restrictions to places located close to the Royal Palace and its temples.

The Royal Cremation Ceremony will take place on Thursday, Oct 26. The date has been proclaimed a national holiday as a mark of respect for the late King.

Visitors at this time are respectfully reminded that on this occasion it will be a time of great sadness for the whole nation. The Tourism Authority of Thailand recommends that visitors act and dress in a respectful manner during this period – not just in Bangkok, but throughout the whole Kingdom.

Please note that banks and some other government related services will be closed on Oct 26.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Guess your ex-neighbor forgot to mention that he visits only Agogo-Bars! Quite normal that they charge 200 Baht there.Regular beer-bars don't!...(Read More)

Phuket taxi drivers charged for assaulting security guard over access to hotel guests

That security guard should be getting the security guard of the year and get a BONUS!...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Most of us, except the thai apologists, know why this is happ6, they lost the case against the Chinese tour company, after already confiscating, and s...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

Surely it would be more effective to target some of the bigger shops installed around the island? Common sense tells us that if the same proportion of...(Read More)

More twists unfold in Phuket’s Amy Jacobs arrest

The charge would appear to be "possession" rather than "ownership", I doubt whoever sold them gave a receipt :-) Again, what a ...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

It is simple, people from European countries are done with Phuket. They anyway never went to the chinese shops the authorities attack so fiercely thi...(Read More)

Silpakorn varsity panel probes sex act hazing claims

Sadly you will find those stupid rituals in many campuses around the world!...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

They should go to the bars in Patong and seize all the bottles of beer, my ex neighbour goes there and he says they are 200b for a bottle of Chang, if...(Read More)

Phuket police seize over B10mn worth of overpriced items in zero-dollar raids

What is 'overpriced' on Phuket? Tuk tuks? Yes. What they do to end that? Nothing. Taxis? Yes. With face towels over the taxi meter. What the...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.