The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Bangkok’s fine diners explore new and adventurous insect-based cuisine

BANGKOK: At a hip Bangkok diner, foodies with an adventurous palate tuck into a bug-based menu that includes watermelon salad sprinkled in bamboo worms, nachos with silkworm cherry tomato salsa and pasta made from ground crickets.

animals, health,

AFP

Friday 1 September 2017, 12:37PM

Edible winged ants are placed on a fish fillet inside the kitchen of Insects in the Backyard, which says it offers the first insect-based fine-dining menu, in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP
Edible winged ants are placed on a fish fillet inside the kitchen of Insects in the Backyard, which says it offers the first insect-based fine-dining menu, in Bangkok. Photo: Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

Abundant and stacked with protein, insects have long been a favourite snack among Thai farmers. But they have often carried a negative image, perceived as “food for the poor” in a country with profound class divides.

Now bugs are creeping onto the menu of some of Bangkok’s high-end restaurants as the capital’s gourmands leap on the latest global food trend with a sustainable agenda.

Ratta Bussakornnun, a 27-year-old who works in the cosmetics industry, admitted she was initially sceptical as she sat for a meal recently at Insects in the Backyard, which says it offers Bangkok’s first insect-themed fine-dining menu.

Many wealthier Thais, she said, think of insects as “unappetising and dirty”.

But by the end of her meal she was won over.

“I just ate scallops topped with bamboo worms and a fish fillet with an ant egg sauce. It was delicious,” she beamed, a gentle jazz track playing overhead in the dimly lit restaurant.

“The food is well presented,” she added. “This gives an impression of sophistication.”

The restaurant is located in Chang Chui – an arty district in western Bangkok filled with vinyl record stores and local fashion designers.

Co-founder Regan Suzuki Pairojmahakij says insects are more than just a gastronomic trend – they are a potential panacea for an increasingly crowded and meat-hungry world.

The Canadian national used to work in the NGO sector with remote rural communities, many of whom incorporated insects into their cuisine.

“I’ve been working in the climate change, natural resource management fields for a number of years, and a big part of it has been the search for the sustainable forms of protein, food and supply chain,” she said.

With the world’s population expected to hit 9.8 billion in 2050, many experts remain acutely concerned about how the world will feed itself as well as the environmental damage caused by so much meat being consumed.

Insects, she said, require a fraction of the costs and energy needed to farm compared to staples like chicken, pork, and beef.

That is nothing new to many of Thailand’s rural classes.

Insect consumption is particularly popular in the rural northern regions, mainly due to its drought-prone climate, which has created a more varied and less fussy local palate.

C and C Marine

For people in the central part of the country that is fertile all year long, insects are eaten more as a snack, often deep fried and served with seasoning or spicy sauce.

But persuading the wealthy middle classes of Bangkok, a city of huge disproportionate wealth compared to the rest of the country, is still a challenge.

“No Bangkokian eats insects because it has a social status connotation,” said Massimo Reverberi, an Italian entrepreneur of a small start-up called Bugsolutely.

Based in Bangkok and Shanghai, his firm says the not-so-welcoming look of insects remains a major turn-off for many.

Instead he looks for ways to use insects in everyday food items like chips and energy bars.

Their current product is a pasta made from cricket flour, which is now sold by a small number of outlets in Japan and New Zealand, but not yet Thailand.

Back in the kitchen of Insects in the Backyard, chef Thitiwat Tantragarn says the most important thing is to get the flavours right.

“Giant water bug meat has a similar texture to crab, so that’s why I use it in the ravioli,” he enthused.

Ant eggs are another favourite of his, which he tends to serve with fish.

“They have a sour flavour, which helps reduce the fishy taste. We try to make sure the menu has balance and harmony.

“My intention is to change diners’ attitude. Insects are edible and delicious,” he added. “It’s not disgusting.”

His culinary approach appears to be working.

Ania Bialek, a British teacher living in Thailand, said she had tried fried insects sold by street vendors but wanted to know what a higher end menu would taste like.

“I will happily eat them again,” she said at the end of the meal.

“But I would need someone else to prepare it for me. I will not be keen on cooking it myself.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

Some people should learn to read an article well before commenting here !!Where is it written on this site that 120 people drowned last year? ...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

The drowning deaths figure is manipulated to exclude those outside of lifeguards working hours. It also excludes all drownings which happened at/near ...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Many tuk-tuk drivers carry weapons, it's nothing unusual. BUT if the police are serious about containing this problem they should do continuous ra...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

120 drowning deaths last year in Phuket however only 7 in the first 8 months of this year??? Big lie....(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

B500 fine for Thai Tuk Tuk mafia and B15,000 fine for farung....(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Amazing, normally during photo sessions there are 4-7 police officers on the photo with the criminal. Moment of fame of the day! But here the poor t...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

This affair needs a Governor inspection, of course, after the Governor inspected the crocodile they got, as mentioned here in PN....(Read More)

Phuket mini-van driver, passenger injured when driver rear-ends parked bus

Why always first RTP thinks/believe of 'falling asleep' while driving? Are minivan drivers paid for working hours or for the number of trips ...(Read More)

Want to be in the Chinese army? Then stop masturbating

The 'advice' is hilarious 'off the world'. Don't forget that all this moment 'would-be recruits' are boys who grow up dur...(Read More)

Body of Phuket tourist found in Patong Bay after two days missing

I was present when the body was brought ashore. It was done at the southern end of Patong beach, not Tri Trang....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.