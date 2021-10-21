Bangkok Airways to resume Phuket ‒ Hat Yai flights

PHUKET: Bangkok Airways will resume its direct service between Phuket and Hat Yai from Oct 31.

tourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Thursday 21 October 2021, 09:20AM

Photo: Bangkok Airways

The direct service between Phuket and Hat Yai will be operated by an ATR72-600, starting with one flight daily.

The outbound flight PG298 departs Phuket airport at 9:45am and arrives at Hat Yai airport at 10:50am.

The inbound flight PG299 departs Hat Yai airport at 11:20am and arrives at Phuket airport at 12:25pm.

The resumed services between Phuket – Hat Yai bring to nine the total number of destinations the airline is currently operating: