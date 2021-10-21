The direct service between Phuket and Hat Yai will be operated by an ATR72-600, starting with one flight daily.
The outbound flight PG298 departs Phuket airport at 9:45am and arrives at Hat Yai airport at 10:50am.
The inbound flight PG299 departs Hat Yai airport at 11:20am and arrives at Phuket airport at 12:25pm.
The resumed services between Phuket – Hat Yai bring to nine the total number of destinations the airline is currently operating:
- Bangkok – Phuket: 3 flights daily
- Samui – Phuket: 2 flights daily
- Phuket – Hat Yai: 1 flight daily (starting Oct 31)
- Bangkok – Samui: 6 flights daily (Excluding Samui sealed routes flights that accommodate international passengers – 2 flights daily)
- Bangkok – Chiang Mai: 3 flights daily
- Bangkok – Lampang: 2 flights daily
- Bangkok – Sukhothai: 1 flight daily
- Bangkok – Trat: 1 flight daily
- Samui – Singapore: flights per week (Monday, Thursday and Sunday)
Be the first to comment.