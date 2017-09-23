The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Bali volcano on highest alert level, thousands flee

INDONESIA: Indonesian officials raised the highest possible alert for a volcano on the resort island of Bali late yesterday (Sept 22), after tremors prompted thousands to flee over fears it could erupt for the first time in more than 50 years.

environment, tourism, transport,

AFP

Saturday 23 September 2017, 09:28AM

Hundreds of small tremors have rattled the mountain this week, causing almost 10,000 people to leave their homes as of yesterday (Sept 22) over fears of a volcanic eruption. Photo: Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP
Hundreds of small tremors have rattled the mountain this week, causing almost 10,000 people to leave their homes as of yesterday (Sept 22) over fears of a volcanic eruption. Photo: Sonny Tumbelaka / AFP

Mount Agung, about 75 kilometres from the tourist hub of Kuta, has been rumbling since August and officials have recommended that people stay at least nine kilometres away from the crater.

Hundreds of small tremors have rattled the mountain this week, causing almost 10,000 people to leave their homes as of yesterday over fears of a volcanic eruption.

“Tremors happen very often, so we are afraid and I have taken all my family members to the refugee shelter,” villager I Wayan Suwarjana said

National disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho advised people to stay calm and not to believe rumours.

The airport on Bali’s capital Denpasar, a top holiday destination that attracts millions of foreign tourists every year, has not been affected but airport management are watching the situation closely.

The Australian government put out a travel advisory yesterday instructing travellers to exercise a high degree of caution in Indonesia and follow the instructions of authorities.

More than 1,000 people died when Mount Agung last erupted in 1963.

 

 
