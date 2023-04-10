Pro Property Partners
Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural

Baan & Beyond cracked pillar only cosmetic, not structural

PHUKET: Management at the Baan & Beyond (‘BnB’) store on the bypass road have assured that a crack in a pillar at the building is not dangerous. The “pillar” is only cosmetic and covers a drain, and in no way provides structural support.


By The Phuket News

Monday 10 April 2023, 04:45PM

The cracked pillar. Photo: Supplied

Work is already underway on restoring the ‘pillar’, which is only cosmetic and covers a drain, and is not structural, said GM Samrit Poonchum. Photo: Samrit Poonchum

Work is already underway on restoring the ‘pillar’, which is only cosmetic and covers a drain, and is not structural, said GM Samrit Poonchum. Photo: Samrit Poonchum

« »

The concern was raised by a reader of The Phuket News who provided photos of the pillar in question, which showed a deep crack at the base,

“The crack does not affect the structure because it is just a drainage pipe covered to look like the rest of the pillars. It is not a structural pillar,” Samrit Poonchum, General Manager at the store, told The Phuket News today (Apr 10).

A maintenance team had already been tasked with inspecting the “pillar”, located in the parking section on the second floor, Mr Samrit said

“The team removed the concrete that was cracked and will redo the surface to hide the pipe,” he said.

Mr Samrit provided a photo evidencing that the work is being completed.

Nasa12 | 10 April 2023 - 19:02:09 

It’s not only 1 Pilar but 5, only one have drains pipe.

Old guy | 10 April 2023 - 18:08:44 

If the construction is bad here, what would make anyone think it's good every place else?

 

