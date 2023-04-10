The concern was raised by a reader of The Phuket News who provided photos of the pillar in question, which showed a deep crack at the base,
“The crack does not affect the structure because it is just a drainage pipe covered to look like the rest of the pillars. It is not a structural pillar,” Samrit Poonchum, General Manager at the store, told The Phuket News today (Apr 10).
A maintenance team had already been tasked with inspecting the “pillar”, located in the parking section on the second floor, Mr Samrit said
“The team removed the concrete that was cracked and will redo the surface to hide the pipe,” he said.
Mr Samrit provided a photo evidencing that the work is being completed.
Nasa12 | 10 April 2023 - 19:02:09