Baan & Beyond assures no danger as second cracked pylon found

Baan & Beyond assures no danger as second cracked pylon found

PHUKET: The General Manager of Baan & Beyond (‘BnB’) on the bypass road, Samrit Poonchum, has assured that there is no danger to the building after a second cracked pylon at the store was found.

Tuesday 11 April 2023, 04:58PM

The second cracked pylon is structural, but poses no danger to the integrity of the main building, Mr Samrit said. Screenshot: Supplied

The second cracked pylon is structural, but poses no danger to the integrity of the main building, Mr Samrit said. Screenshot: Supplied

The second cracked pylon is structural, and will be repaired immediately after Songkran, Mr Samrit said.

The assurance follows Mr Samrit yesterday explaining that a cracked pillar in the car park area on the second level of the shopping outlet was only cosmetic, and covered a drain.

Asked by The Phuket News about a second pillar also appearing to be cracked within metres of the ‘cosmetic pillar’, Mr Samrit today (Apr 11) said that the maintenance team had noticed the second cracked pillar when performing repairs to the first pillar yesterday.

“They removed some of the concrete and found exposed metal pointing out of it,” Mr Samrit said.

“It is a structural pylon, so they covered it with wooden sheets to wait for another team responsible for the structure to come and fix it after Songkran,” he added.

SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch

Mr Samrit emphasised that even though the cracked pylon provides structural support, it is for an extension to the building.

“It is not one of the main pillars, so it does not affect the foundation of the building,” he said.

Mr Samrit assured there were no other pylons at the building showing cracks or other signs of stress.

“There are only these two [pylons cracked]. I ordered the maintenance team to check the whole building yesterday,” he said.

Nasa12 | 11 April 2023 - 18:10:46 

It’s at least 5 not 2 pillars.

 

