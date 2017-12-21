The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
B8mn budget approved for dog condominium at Phuket Stray Dog Shelter

PHUKET: The Chief of the Phuket Livestock Office Surajit Witchuwan has today revealed that Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong has approved an B8 million budget to build a dog condominium at the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter in Thalang with work slated to commence in 2019.

animals, construction, property,

Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 21 December 2017, 12:57PM

The approved budget is to come from the 2019 provincial budget Mr Surajit confirmed.

Speaking to The Phuket News today (Dec 21), Mr Surajit said, “It is great that these dog will be provided with better shelter.

“This project has already been added to the provincial budget for 2019 when Gov Norraphat confirmed that he really wanted to do this for the dogs after seeing the current state of the shelter and the number of dogs it houses,” he said.

“We are now getting drafts for the new dog condominium building and these will be finished next month. Building will start in 2019 and will take five months to complete.

“The condominium will be a two-storey building and will be able to house about 100 dogs per floor. We also plan to make a landmark entrance to the shelter, improve the road to the entrance and improve the facilities lighting and office building,” Mr Surajit explained.

“This year we received a budget of B1.3mn to fix 11 broken shelter roofs, add a medical building and storage building for the dog food, and build living quarters for the shelter’s workers. All that work is now finished.

“However, there are still nine shelters that need new concrete floors so that water doesn’t lay there. Anyone who would like to donate or support please call either the Phuket Livestack Office or the Phuket Dog Shelter on 076 216 934, 076 218 596 and 076 218 584,” he added.

In August this year, Mr Surajit announced that the B1.3mn budget announced for the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter during the “Big Cleaning Day” improvements was “nowhere near enough” for the operations and upkeep of the facility.

“The shelter is not big enough and the budget is too small to keep the facility up to decent standard, Mr Surajit told The Phuket News. (See story here.)

Earlier this month, Gov Norraphat paid a visit to the Phuket Stray Dog Shelter to check on the progress on renovations being made to the facility.

Gov Norraphat noted that developments have progressed at the shelter, which now looks after about 500 stray dogs after the approved renovation budget of B1.3mn. (See story here.)

 

 
