KRABI: Authorities in Krabi have urged people to stay away from the Fast & Furious 9 film set, highlighting that only stunt performers and no actual actors will be on the set when filming starts on Monday (July 1).

By The Phuket News

Friday 28 June 2019, 12:52PM

Krabi TAT Director Apichai Aranyig urged the public to stay away from the film set of Fast & Furious 9 in Krabi. Photo: TAT

Director of the Tourism Authority of Thailand’s (TAT) Krabi Office, Apichai Aranyig, said on Wednesday (June 26) that the film crew had been to Ban Nai Sa Rd in the Khao Thong sub-district of Krabi last week to explore the area in preparation for filming which is scheduled to take place from Monday until Thursday next week.

“Anyone who is not part of the production crew is not allowed in the area and should stay away while filming takes place,” Mr Apichai stressed. “The area will be secured.

“There are eight different locations where filming will take place; five locations in Krabi, one in Phang Nga and two in Surat Thani. Location details will not be disclosed as it is a private matter for the production crew,” he noted.

Mr Apichai also dispelled rumours that the cast had already arrived in Thailand. “This is not true,” he said. “We have been informed that only the stunt team will be here. Actors and actresses will not be turning up.

“Please be good hosts and help make their visit a pleasant one. We must not disturb their work here,” he added.

No mention of filming in Phuket was made.