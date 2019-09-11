Australian tourist found dead in Phuket resort pool

PHUKET: A 49-year-old Australian man was found dead in a resort pool in Nai Harn this morning (Sept 11). At this stage Chalong Police believe that his death may be related to medication he was taking for bipolar disorder.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 September 2019, 01:42PM

Lt Col Prasit Ra-ob of the Chalong Police was notified of the death of the Australian man, from Caringbah, New South Wales, by staff at the Naiharn Beach Resort at 6am.

Col Prasit arrived to find the man’s body, dressed in black shorts and a black shirt, still in the water.

Col Prasit explained that officers had been told that the man was taking medication for bipolar disorder.

“He came to the resort to meet a friend. His friend met him and then returned to his room, leaving [the Australian man] sitting alone in a chair beside the pool,” Col Prasit said.

“He had a cigarette and took some of his medication. It appears after that he fell into the pool,” he added.

Officers found no signs of a struggle on the Australian man’s body.

“His body has been taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital for further examination. We have to wait for the doctor’s report to know the cause of death,” Col Prasit said.

“The investigation is not finished yet,” Col Prasit noted, adding that consular officials have been notified of the death.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub