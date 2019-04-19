THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Australian stabbed 12 times trying to protect Thai woman

PHANG NGA: An Australian man is recovering in hospital after he was stabbed multiple times following an altercation at a bar in Phang Nga in the early hours of Thursday morning (Apr 18).

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 19 April 2019, 01:45PM

Australian Wayne William Marks lies on the floor with multiple stab wounds at Monster’s Bar in Khao Lak. Photo: Phuket Tourist Police

Wayne William Marks was treated at Takua Pa Hospital in Khao Lak. Photo: Phang Nga Tourist Police

The incident took place at Monster’s Bar in Khao Lak, Phang Nga Province on April 18. Photo: Phang Nga Tourist Police

Maj Charan Srisarak of Khao Lak Police Station, who was notified of the incident at about 12:50am, explained that investigations revealed that the suspect, 28-year-old Chanin Intharong, had parked his motorbike outside Monster’s Bar in Khao Lak as the bar was preparing to close.

He got off the motorbike and approached a woman at the bar who was sitting with two men, one of whom was Australian, Wayne William Marks, 44.

“Chanin demanded that the woman, Kamonthip Nambut, take off her T-shirt and give it to him as the T-shirt belonged to his girlfriend and she had not paid for it,” Maj Charan said.

“Kamonthip said that she would return the T-shirt later as she was not able to take it off at the time.”

A scuffle broke out as Chanin tried to pull the T-shirt off, so Mr Marks confronted Chanin to protect her Kamonthip.

“As Chanin was subdued, he pulled out a knife and stabbed Mr Marks 12 times in the arms, stomach, back and collarbone before fleeing on the motorbike,” Maj Charan explained.

Laguna Golf Phuket

Police arrived to find Wayne lying on the floor bleeding from multiple stab wounds. He was taken to Takua Pa Hospital to be treated.

Police later tracked down Chanin and apprehended him in front of Build Factory nightclub in Khao Lak. He was found in possession of a six-inch flick knife.

“Chanin was taken to Khao Lak Police Station where he admitted to the stabbing but claimed he did it in self-defence,” Maj Charan reported.

“We are still investigating to uncover the full details of the incident,” he explained. “We will soon resume interviewing witnesses.”

“Right now Chanin is being held at Takua Pa Provincial Court pending further investigations. He has been charged with attempted murder and carrying a knife in public.

“Mr Marks is in a stable condition now; he was released from the ICU room last night and remains at the hospital. I have not interviewed him yet as he needs to rest,” Maj Charan added.

 

 

