The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Australian paedophile stopped from travelling under tough new law

AUSTRALIA: A registered child sex offender was stopped at an Australian airport today (Dec 13), within hours of new laws designed to prevent convicted paedophiles from travelling overseas coming into effect.

crime, immigration, sex,

AFP

Wednesday 13 December 2017, 05:35PM

Some 800 registered child sex offenders travelled overseas from Australia last year, often to developing countries in Asia. In one high-profile case last year, Australian Robert Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing 11 Indonesian girls in Bali. Photo: AFP
Some 800 registered child sex offenders travelled overseas from Australia last year, often to developing countries in Asia. In one high-profile case last year, Australian Robert Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing 11 Indonesian girls in Bali. Photo: AFP

It is now an offence for registered child sex offenders – those convicted of the most serious forms of abuse in Australia – to leave the country without approval from law enforcement agencies.

They also face having their passports cancelled at the request of Australian authorities.

Foreign Minister Julie Bishop said a man was being questioned by Australian federal police after being stopped at Sydney airport under the new laws.

“I can report that today a registered child sex offender was stopped here at the SmartGates and has been prevented from travelling overseas,” she said, referring to automated passport control systems, adding that the man’s name was on a government watch list.

The new laws follow repeated episodes of child exploitation overseas, including a high-profile case last year when Australian Robert Ellis was convicted of sexually abusing 11 Indonesian girls on the resort island of Bali.

“Australia has up to 20,000 registered child sex offenders who have served their sentences but are subject to reporting obligations that help to protect the community,” Bishop had said earlier.

C and C Marine

“For too long, these predators have travelled overseas undetected, including to countries where weaker laws mean they have opportunities to commit heinous crimes.”

Last year alone, 800 registered child sex offenders travelled overseas, often to developing countries in Asia, and about 40% did so without notifying police.

“This will now stop,” said Bishop.

The crackdown in Australia comes on the heels of concern about the growing role of technology in paedophilia, with the government proposing new offences and tougher penalties targeting live-streamed child abuse and online grooming.

Authorities also plan tougher fines on internet service providers if they do not report abusive material to police.

Justice Minister Michael Keenan has called the crackdown “the toughest on paedophiles in a generation”, making Australia “a world leader in protecting vulnerable children overseas from child sex tourism.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

peter rawai | 14 December 2017 - 07:54:34

good on Australia, about time they locked these sicko types up and threw away the key, Asian countries need much heavier penalties as well including the death penalty for repeat offenders, its the only thing that will stop them preying on poor asian children

The Phuket News

BenPendejo | 13 December 2017 - 18:52:32

That is one horrid looking sexual predator...truly a modern day monster.  Hard to think that monsters like that are freely roaming the streets anywhere...especially when they have already been convicted of child molestation and worse.  These disgusting people will forever have the desire to do harm, and therefore should never be given even the most remote opportunity to do so.

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.