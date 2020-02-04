THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Australian couple killed in Krabi road crash

PHUKET: Two Australian tourists were involved in a fatal collision with a truck in Krabi yesterday (Feb 3), authorities have confirmed.

By Kiattikul Chumanee

Tuesday 4 February 2020, 05:47PM

One of the motorbikes involved in the fatal accident yesterday (Feb 3) in Krabi. Photo: Supplied

One of the motorbikes involved in the fatal accident yesterday (Feb 3) in Krabi. Photo: Supplied

The tourists were riding Krabi registered motorbikes and had veered into the wrong lane while navigating a turn in the road when they collided with an oncoming Mitsubishi pick-up truck.

They were travelling on the road to Krabi Hot Springs in Moo 4, Tambon Khlong Thom Neua, Khlong Thom District, Krabi at approximately 4pm yesterday when the accident occurred.

Capt Siam Suan-in of the Khlong Thom Police, together with Prachasuntisook rescue workers, went to the scene at around 4:30pm to find the brown Mitsubishi pick up truck in the left lane with significant damage to its front. The motorbikes had also incurred serious damage.

The riders of the motorbikes were confirmed dead at the scene.

The driver of the truck, a 29-year-old man, was at the scene and endured no injuries. He confirmed to police he was returning to the resort he works at when two motorbikes turned the corner, advanced into his lane and hit him head on.

A third tourist, who was friends with the couple, was also riding close behind but was not involved in the collision. This person confirmed the driver’s statement that the bikes had advanced into the opposite lane immediately prior to the crash.

The truck driver was tested for alcohol at the scene but police confirmed this was negative. They did add that they are not yet sure what, if any, charges the driver will face as further investigations need to be conducted.

