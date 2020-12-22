BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Australia Day - Phuket Sundowners

Start From: Friday 29 January 2021, 06:00PM to Friday 29 January 2021, 09:00PM

AustCham Thailand and the Australian Consulate General Phuket, in collaboration with Australian Alumni, British Chamber of Commerce Thailand (BCCT), Belgian-Luxembourg/Thai Chamber of Commerce, CanCham Thailand, Franco-Thai Chamber of Commerce (FTCC), German-Thai Chamber of Commerce (GTCC) and the Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC), is delighted to invite you to join us for “Australia Day Phuket Sundowners” at Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa, on Friday 29 January 2021, from 18.00-21.00 hrs.

A celebration of all things Australian, join us for your favourite Australian food & beverages, and welcome in the New Year as the first business networking event of 2021! Cost: 500 THB for AustCham members, partner Chambers’ members, and Australian Alumni Members*, 900 THB for non-members. *For registration code for Australian Alumni members, please contact AustCham team at 02 109 9616 or email to office@austchamthailand.com

Person : AustCham Team
Address : Renaissance Phuket Resort & Spa

 

