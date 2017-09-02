The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
AustCham Sundowners to spotlight marine industry

PHUKET: The renowned Australian-Thai Chamber of Commerce (AustCham) Sundowners networking event returns to Phuket this week with a special presentation by experts in the marine industry.

Monday 4 September 2017, 10:00AM

The event, organised in collaboration with the American Chamber of Commerce (Amcham) and the British Chamber of Commerce in Thailand (BCCT), will be held at Phuket Boat Lagoon on Friday, Sept 8.

“Set in the beautiful surroundings of the Boat Lagoon, the Phuket Sundowners offers a chance to enjoy an evening on the docks with the resting vessels, while networking with like-minded people from the business community,” explained AustCham Executive Director Brendan Cunningham.

“Prior to the Sundowners, we will hold a Panel Discussion titled ‘Outlook for the Phuket Marine and Hospitality Industries’,” he noted.

The speakers tabled are Michael Cowan, Executive Director at Beacon Sky Hospitality; Wicky Sundram CMP, Executive Director at Phuket Boat Lagoon; Scott Bradley, CEO at East Marine; and Andrew de Bruin, General Manager at Multihull Solutions Asia.

Harry Usher, Owner Lady Pie and AustCham Phuket Coordinator, will be the Panel Moderator for the event.

“All speakers will focus on the important link and integration between the hospitality and marine industries and modern trends, with specialist input in their respective subjects,” said Mr Usher.

As such, Michael Cowan will speak on hospitality, covering not only hotels and resorts, but also restaurants, bars, catering, events such as sailing regattas, boat trips and cruise lines, he explained.

C and C Marine

“Meanwhile, Wicky will cover marinas, Scot will cover the boating industry, and Andrew boat sales,” he added.

“Despite these two large industries bringing in the tourist revenue, there are still very poor public marine facilities in the form of boat ramps, jetties, rubbish facilities and toilets,” Mr Usher noted, highlighting some of the issues available to be raised at the event.

The Panel Discussion will be held at the Boat Point meeting room from 4:30pm to 5:30pm, followed by the Sundowners networking at the Anchor Building Deck from 6pm to 9pm.

Entry is B400 for members and B800 for non-members, and includes Lady Pie Aussie meat pies, cocktail-style food from Boat Lagoon, free-flow drinks and special servings by The Coffee Club.

“AustCham Thailand would like to thank event sponsors The Coffee Club and Phuket Boat Lagoon, event sponsors Lady Pie, and our media partner The Phuket News for making this event happen,” said AustCham Executive Director Mr Cunningham

For more information email office@austchamthailand.com or for hotel bookings email rsvn@phuketboatlagoon.com

The AustCham Sundowners event in Phuket is proudly sponsored by The Phuket News 

 

 
