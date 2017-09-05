The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Aussies eye goal fest in Thai battle

FOOTBALL: When Thailand and Australia square off in their last match of the 2018 World Cup qualifying tournament in Melbourne today (Sept 5), they will both be anxious for a win for very different reasons.

football,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 5 September 2017, 11:12AM

Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac (2nd from right) and midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin (2nd from left) during a press conference in Melbourne yesterday (Sept 4). Photo: PR
Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac (2nd from right) and midfielder Chanathip Songkrasin (2nd from left) during a press conference in Melbourne yesterday (Sept 4). Photo: PR

While Australia will be looking to score a big win to increase their chances of claiming the runners-up place in Group B and the second automatic qualification spot for Russia 2018, the War Elephants are desperate to create their own history of sorts.

Thailand, who are at the foot of the group table with only two points, are out of the running for a place in the finals and will only be playing for pride at the Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.

This is only the second time the Thais have reached Asia’s final stage of World Cup qualifying with the first coming more than a decade ago for the 2002 finals – and they have yet to win a game in this phase of competition.

Saudi Arabia’s defeat to the United Arab Emirates last Tuesday (Aug 29) meant Australia went into last Thursday’s (Aug 31) clash with Japan with the chance to qualify for Russia 2018 with a game to spare.

However, a 2-0 defeat saw the Blue Samurai instead seal the top spot and their place in the finals, leaving the Socceroos trailing the Saudis on goal difference ahead of a final round of fixtures that see Japan travel to Jeddah in the day’s late kick-off.

A point for Ange Postecoglou’s side will guarantee third place and a play-off berth, but a big win would apply huge pressure on Saudi Arabia as Group B reaches a thrilling climax.

Thailand, who are without suspended midfielder Thitiphan Puangjan, have found life in the continental third round of World Cup qualifying tough, but their 2-2 draw with Australia in Bangkok last November can be considered one of the high points in the campaign.

Thailand also played to a 1-1 draw against the United Arab Emirates at home.

Thailand coach Milovan Rajevac told a pre-match conference yesterday (Sept 4): “This is our last game and it is an important one for Australia because they need a win to stake a claim for a place in the finals.

“Of course, Australia are a strong team and are the favourites to beat us, but we will try our best to get a good result and spring a big surprise.

“In the first leg, we finished tied 2-2 which means both teams did well in that game.

“We know each other well but I don’t want to give more details about our plans for the match.”

Thai playmaker Chanathip Songkrasin said his teammates are confident of holding the Socceroos to a draw again.

“The pressure is on the Australians. We only have to go in there and enjoy football. They are a strong team, but we can all hope for another draw,” said Chanathip.

British International School, Phuket

Meanwhile, Postecoglou has an unshakeable faith that his Socceroos will feature at next year’s World Cup but said the team must maintain a relentless pressure in today’s qualifier.

“We have just got to play well,” Postecoglou said on the eve of the match.

“If you don’t play well you leave things to chance, and we don’t want to leave things to chance.

“We’ve got to make sure we stay focused and play our football, keeping it at a high tempo and pressuring the opposition from start to finish.

“When we do that things tend to fall into place.”

Australia will expect their forwards to fire against Thailand but Postecoglou said he would not harp on the need for goals.

“You can’t start a game thinking that way. You can start getting a bit anxious,” he said.

“But I’m confident of goals. If we win, and win well, we will put pressure on the opposition to get a result.”

The importance of the occasion was not lost on veteran forward Tim Cahill, who promised a “fearless” display against the Thais.

“We all know what’s on the line,” said the 37-year-old, Australia’s most prolific scorer.

“This is a massive moment for our country to stake a claim in a World Cup. I feel we’re ready. Goals will definitely come. I’m confident we’ll score a lot of goals.”

Australia will be boosted by the return of midfielder Aaron Mooy, who was a late withdrawal from the Japan match.

Striker Tomi Juri should also be fit to start against the Thais.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Yingluck ‘swapped cars’ to get to land border

Ahhhh the old "two car switch", that must be how she threw off the expert thai security services that were watching her every move .........(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

It appears one of our fine feathered "friends" is only content to criticise. Public punishment, definition: Public humiliation is the disho...(Read More)

Outgoing Phuket election chief briefs staff on electoral processes

With a military Junta running the country one has to wonder what Electoral Commission staff do when they arrive for work on Monday morning. Candy Crus...(Read More)

Phuket underpass traffic lights go live tomorrow

And like most other new traffic lights, assume they will be switched off at mid-day never to be seen again :-)...(Read More)

‘Runaway bride’s’ parents meet police, deny involvement

Sad . . . Who is next to get coned? Moreover, continue to give proper Thai woman a bad reputation. ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Please could the Army and the Police come to an agreement with some expats about what crime to pursue or what crime has priority.Some expats are such ...(Read More)

Phuket school protest centres on flirting, verbally abusive principal soliciting donations

Unbelievable that a school principal can continue his position as usual after all the protests attended by police and soldiers as well. Is there duri...(Read More)

Knife-wielding Phuket tuk-tuk driver fined B500, more charges may follow

Tuk tuk drivers regularly assault or threaten tourists, but much of it goes unreported to the Police or media....(Read More)

Tour boats caught dropping anchors on Phi Phi Island coral reef

Writing ..'publicly'.. ment in the sense patrolling the coral reefs, bring a journalist to make photos and write a article of the catch + the ...(Read More)

Phuket Town gambling den raided, 27 arrested

Great job! hahaha. Very important too! Why this Army Unit is not going to patrol the coral reefs to check on anchoring by tourist boat crews? Pleasa...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.