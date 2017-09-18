The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Aussie woman, 65, drowns during Phuket family holiday

PHUKET: A 65-year-old Australian woman on a family holiday in Phuket has died after being pulled unconscious from dangerous surf along Phuket’s west coast late yesterday afternoon (Sept 17).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 18 September 2017, 09:16AM

Lifeguards at Kamala attempted to revive Ms Fistrovic on the beach late yesterday afternoon (Sept 17). Photo: Kamala Police
Lifeguards at Kamala attempted to revive Ms Fistrovic on the beach late yesterday afternoon (Sept 17). Photo: Kamala Police

Police were called to Kamala Beach at about 3pm after lifeguards recovered Australian tourists Ivan and Barbara Fistrovic from the strong surf.

Ivan, 75, recovered after receiving emergency first aid on the beach.

Barbara, 65, however, despite lifeguards’ attempts to revive her failed to regain consciousness and was pronounced dead later at Patong Hospital.

C and C Marine

“We were told that the Australian couple went to swim where red flags were posted on the beach, and were caught by strong waves which dragged them away from the shore,” said Lt Col Somnuek Damkhaew of the Kamala Police.

“However, we are still investigating the incident,” Col Somnuek said.

 

 
