Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

Aussie Phuket Town shoplifter arrested in Krabi

PHUKET: Australian man Joshua Aaron Jerome Madeira, 31, has been charged with theft for shoplifting from a snack store in the heart of Phuket Town.

crimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 17 March 2022, 02:03PM

Australian Joshua Madeira, 31, arrested in Krabi, now on his way back to Phuket to face charges. Photo

Australian Joshua Madeira, 31, arrested in Krabi, now on his way back to Phuket to face charges. Photo

Phuket City Police and Phuket Tourist Police together issued a statement confirming that Madeira was arrested in Krabi last night (Mar 16).

Madeira was arrested at Ao Nam Mao Pier, located at a small beach between Ao Nang and Krabi Town, at about 10pm.

He was taken into custody under arrest warrant Jor 64/2565 (จ.64/2565) for theft from the the ‘Kin Fit Fin’ snack shop in the Phuket Old Town area on Sunday (Mar 13), the report said.

Madeira was caught on the shop’s security CCTV stealing two items, together worth B186.

The CCTV footage showed him picking up some snacks and putting them in his trousers, and leaving the shop without paying.

Madeira also stands accused of stealing snacks from the same shop in January, that time stealing snacks worth B228.

Madeira confessed to the thefts, saying that he needed some reprieve from the constant stress in his life. He had been under a lot of stress, said the report.

Madeira was handed over to Phuket City Police for further legal action, the report concluded.

