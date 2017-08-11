CHINA: At least 36 people were killed and 13 injured when a bus slammed into a tunnel wall on an expressway in northern China, state media said today (Aug 11).

Friday 11 August 2017, 09:14AM

Deadly road accidents are common in China, which saw more than 180,000 traffic accidents and 58,000 deaths in 2015. Photo: Johannes Eisele

The coach crashed in Shaanxi province yesterday night (Aug 10) after departing from Chengdu in southwest Sichuan province en route to the central city of Luoyang, according to Xinhua news agency, which cited local authorities.

The injured have been taken to hospital, Xinhua said.

Sichuan province is already reeling from another tragedy as 20 people were killed and hundreds more injured in an earthquake that struck the region on Tuesday night (Aug 8).

Deadly road accidents are common in China, where traffic regulations are often flouted or go unenforced by police.

The country’s frequently overcrowded long-distance buses are particularly prone to fatalities.