Art on a Helmet

Start From: Saturday 14 September 2019, 08:00PM to Saturday 14 September 2019, 11:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

An expression of the creativity of more than 20 International and local artists... on Helmets! Sculpture, Painting, Dance, Catwalk and more, there are no rules.. no redlights. Join us for the joyride! Free entry. Catwalk 8:00pm followed by Helmet exhibiton at Home Kitchen at Kalim Beach. Find out more information online - Facebook: HOME.kitchen.bar.bed