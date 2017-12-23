The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

BANGKOK: The Thai tourism industry is poised to hit yet another new record after the arrival of Thailand’s 34 millionth visitor, with revenues on target to reach B1.81 trillion (US$50 billion) for the calendar year 2017.

tourism, economics, Chinese,

The Phuket News

Saturday 23 December 2017, 09:21AM

The news comes as Yu-Chen Wang, the 34 millionth arrival to the Kingdom in 2017, was named “Thailand’s Luckiest Visitor” upon arrival at Suvarnabhumi Airport, last Thursday (Dec 21), welcomed by private sector tourism industry representatives and senior executives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Tanes Petsuwan, the TAT’s Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said 2017 has been an exceptionally good year for Thailand, which is ready to welcome the New Year with a range of exciting tourism events and activities under the “action-packed” Amazing Thailand Tourism Year 2018.

“We are grateful to Ms Wang as well as millions of other visitors for making Thailand their preferred destination. The TAT is committed to ensuring their visits are always memorable, and offer them the chance to ‘Open to the New Shades’ of tourism experiences each time they visit the Kingdom,” Mr Tanes said.

That same day, the number of Americans visiting Thailand annually hit the one-million mark with the arrival of Nathaniel Alexander Way, a pharmaceutical scientist from Santa Babara, California, setting a new record for Thailand’s No 1 source market from the Americas Region, where the TAT operates two offices in New York and Los Angeles.

Mr Way arrived in Bangkok with his honeymoon bride late in the morning on EVA Air’s Flight BR67 from Taipei, Taiwan. He travelled to Thailand on a 10-day honeymoon, with an itinerary focussing on nature and Thai local experiences in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Ao Nang in Krabi and Khao Sok in Surat Thani, north of Phuket.

“This latest Thai tourism news is beyond reporting statistical numbers, but is a reflection of TAT’s commitment and ongoing tireless effort to lift the ‘Amazing Thailand’ brand awareness in the USA market,” Mr Tanes said.

“The US has been among Thailand’s most important markets since the Kingdom began its tourism promotion. The welcoming of the one millionth American tourist for 2017, the first time ever for Thailand, marks a step forward for the Thai tourism industry in expanding the Americas market and in addition, the offering of endless Thai local experiences.”

The TAT New York and Los Angeles Offices have been proactive in enhancing the awareness of Thailand as a “preferred destination” for the Americans, especially honeymooners and luxury travellers. Among the activities have included the sponsorships for the filming of TV series, reality programmes and food shows in Thailand, including The Bachelor in 2013 and The Bachelorette in 2011. Another highlighted effort is a partnership with Virtuoso promoting the Kingdom as a honeymoon destination.

For 2018, TAT will continue its effort to spotlight Thailand as a honeymoon and luxury travel destination for American travellers, promoting luxury products, culture, beaches, Thai cuisine, soft adventures, local experience tours, Muay Thai lessons, and health and wellness trips, under the TAT’s latest “Open to the New Shades” campaign, launched in Paris last Wednesday (Dec 20).

C and C Marine

The campaign will reflect TAT’s three new marketing directions for 2018, that focuses on new markets, new segmentations and new products.

The drive will be customised to accommodate every single target segment and market; such as, luxury, weddings and honeymoons, female travellers, families and Gen Y, reported the TAT in a release.

“The Kingdom is rich with a plethora of tourism products that reflects the ‘Open to the New Shades of Thailand’ concept; such as, gastronomy, nature/beach, arts and crafts, culture and lifestyle,” Mr Tanes explained.

“TAT in cooperation with Le Cordon Bleu Paris highlights the world-famous Thai gastronomy to the delight of the French media to ensure the French market better understands the new marketing concept.” he added.

At the launch, as well as a range of Thai dishes, snacks and beverages, the popular Som Tam Papaya Salad (ranked sixth in CNN Travel World’s 50 Best Foods list) also delighted guests with its spicy, salty, sour and sweet taste, reported the TAT.

Guests also had the chance to learn how to prepare their own Som Tam, personally instructed by Chef Fabrice Danniel, assistant culinary arts director and head of the Le Cordon Bleu Pastry Department.

As well as the French market, all TAT overseas offices are currently working with partners and tour operators to convert the new marketing concept into substantial sales targeted at specific customer segments.

France is the fourth largest European market for Thailand. From January to October this year, Thailand welcomed 600,000 French visitors.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

khon kaen | 23 December 2017 - 11:40:18

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.