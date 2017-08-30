The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Army says escape plot well hatched

BANGKOK: Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra seized the moment when the government’s guard was down and with help from the likes of her brother, Thaksin, slipped out of the country undetected, army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad said yesterday (Aug 29).

crime, corruption, military, police, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 30 August 2017, 08:53AM

“Her escape had been well prepared and decided in advance. She waited for the right time and opportunity,” said army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
“Her escape had been well prepared and decided in advance. She waited for the right time and opportunity,” said army chief Chalermchai Sitthisad. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

“Her escape had been well prepared and decided in advance. She waited for the right time and opportunity,” said Gen Chalermchai, who is also the secretary-general of the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO).

He rejected claims the army let her escape.

Gen Chalermchai told reporters that the former premier managed to elude authorities after she “abandoned all of her phones and changed her cars so it was hard to trace her using the same methods we did before”, AFP reported.

Ms Yingluck failed to show up at the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions last Friday (Aug 25) to hear the ruling in the rice-pledging case, in which she was accused of dereliction of duty for failing to stop the losses and corruption which crippled the programme.

The court issued a warrant for her arrest following her no-show. She is believed to have fled to Dubai, where Thaksin lives in self-imposed exile.

The army chief admitted that there is still no clue to indicate how she escaped if indeed she fled the country.

“Someone such as the former prime minister has enough supporters and networks that would allow her to escape,” said Gen Chalermchai.

She was also in touch with people knowledgeable in matters of national security who could help her slip out the country undetected, said the army chief.

He believed Thaksin helped arrange Yingluck’s escape by arranging a private jet after she crossed by land or sea to a neighbouring country.

Meanwhile, he said, before she fled, the NCPO had slackened its monitoring of her after it had been criticised for causing intimidation, the army chief claimed.

The army chief denied claims the former premier was aided by senior figures in the current administration to leave the country, asking: “What would be an advantage of that?

“If you say the NCPO or the army made a mistake in their supervising forces at border, I will accept it,” the army chief said.

C and C Marine

“Do not forget that the country’s border is 6,656 kilometres long, with officers deployed only at important points.”

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said yesterday that he ordered officials to determine how she managed to flee the country.

“The order was given days ago. But various routes must be checked both domestically and internationally,” the prime minister said, adding that the countries in contact include Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

“I admit I am worried about what has happened, as is everyone. Officials are anxious because many people still attach importance to these powerful figures,” the prime minister said.

“Please don’t let what I have been trying to do for three years collapse so suddenly. You should trust me; I will not allow this case to collapse,” Gen Prayut appealed to public, referring to Yingluck’s escape.

National police chief Gen Chakthip Chaijinda said Interpol, which has a global membership of 190 countries, has been contacted to help locate the former premier.

Referring to reports that Yingluck met 14 associates at a hotel on the night of Aug 23, Gen Chakthip said work is under way to summon some of them for questioning.

Deputy national police chief Srivara Ransibrahmanakul said that on Monday (Aug 28) he questioned Col Wathanyu Watcharapalothai, who served as personal security officer to Yingluck.

Col Wathanyu is an officer attached to the Special Branch’s Intelligence Development Centre and was officially requested to provide security to Yingluck for several years. He gave useful information, which could be pursued further, said Gen Srivara.

Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party issued a statement saying that Yingluck will probably offer an explanation for what has happened to the public when the time is right, a party statement read.

The party insisted it is still committed to its mission to serve its supporters regardless of Yingluck’s escape last Friday.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Kurt | 30 August 2017 - 12:29:08

The whole affair shows lack of Thailand's army Intelligence dept skills, unable anticipating on 'enemies' actions, not considering that a VIP person under 24 hours per day guard can simple switch off phones and just change cars? It says a lot about army.

Why was the government's guard down? 
And today still no idea how Ms Yingluck left the country with 3 passports? 1 Thai diplomatic passport, 1 normal Thai passport, and 1 foreign. passport ( according Reuter).

If there was use of a plane, was the color blue or red?  :-)

Guess we will read in foreign press soon, written by a foreign investigation journalist, how Ms Yingluck just left home in Thailand and traveled abroad

The Phuket News

malczx7r | 30 August 2017 - 09:17:45

It was hardly escape from Alcatraz was it, I mean they can't even trace a guy who regularly travels to and fro in his private jet! haha

The Phuket News
Matches 2 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Army says escape plot well hatched

The whole affair shows lack of Thailand's army Intelligence dept skills, unable anticipating on 'enemies' actions, not considering that a ...(Read More)

Pollution sags star ratings for tourism beaches

Sam hayman....where's your scientific analysis on water quality et.al on which you base your assessment? One study is based on aesthetics of reade...(Read More)

Marine activist adds opinion to Phuket crocodile sighting

What happens when it gets hungry. What will it eat?...(Read More)

Canadian tourist charged for killer Phuket U-turn

Dear Faranggg83: My law firm represents the Canadian driver. Please contact us. Thanks. Ted 0828648050...(Read More)

Army says escape plot well hatched

It was hardly escape from Alcatraz was it, I mean they can't even trace a guy who regularly travels to and fro in his private jet! haha...(Read More)

Regime denies Yingluck deal

Left by Boat?Was not me! To bad, would be good money Horst...(Read More)

Pollution sags star ratings for tourism beaches

I wouldn't trust any rating in Thailand. The pollution is as bad as the corruption and Thailand is corrupt to the core....(Read More)

The Slate's Coqoon Spa integrates Tibetan singing bowl ‘sound therapy’

It's interesting to see the popularity of the Singing Bowls, but as usual, the history and information is inaccurate. After over 4 decades of r...(Read More)

Soi Dogs to transform street mutts into high-tech watchdogs

Yes, must be April fools day....again, these Rasberry Pi units use a minimum of 500mA at 5Vdc, now neglecting the necessary audio sampling, filtering ...(Read More)

Soi Dogs to transform street mutts into high-tech watchdogs

Is it april fools day ? As john mcenroe would say " are you serious ? Some of the soi mutts i see would be better off meeting a good friend by th...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.