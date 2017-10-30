SI SA KET: An army captain has been summoned to meet police in the Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket today (Oct 30) to answer charges that he murdered an education office director.

Monday 30 October 2017, 09:06AM

Murder victim Juthaporn Oun-on (left) and chief suspect Supachai ‘Captain Neng’ Phaso. Photos: Bangkok Post – file

Capt Supachai Phaso, who is also known as Capt Neng, has been called to acknowledge charges of abduction and premeditated murder leading to the death of Juthaporn Oun-on, 37.

He is to meet Kantharalak district police after DNA extracted from a skull found in a forest in Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani was found to match that of Juthaporn. Capt Supachai is a military officer based in the Warin Chamrap district of Ubon Ratchathani.

Ms Juthaporn, who directed the education office at the tambon Cham administration organisation in Kantharalak district, went missing after dropping off her child at a kindergarten on July 3.

It was reported that police investigators believe Ms Juthaporn and Capt Supachai were together on July 3 shortly before the woman’s disappearance.

Capt Supachai reportedly told police earlier that Ms Juthaporn had asked him to sell her car, a Toyota Vios sedan. However, the signature in the car resale document purporting to be that of Ms Juthaporn may be fake, say police.

Before the murder and detention charges were pressed against Capt Supachai, he was also reported to have been charged with theft and tampering with documents connected to the car resale.

On Aug 11, Pol Maj Gen Suradet Dentham, chief of provincial police in Si Sa Ket, said there was strong evidence suggesting the army captain sold the car to a businessman against Ms Juthaporn’s will.

According to police investigators, the evidence included the use of a fake registration book for the Toyota Vios when selling the car, which was later repainted. Police added that Capt Supachai claimed Ms Juthaporn owed him money and that she had wired a large sum to his account to pay off the debt.

Ms Juthaporn’s family held a religious rite for her yesterday (Oct 29), as they waited for her remains to be returned from the forensic science lab so they can hold a proper funeral ceremony.

Laem Oun-on, Ms Juthaporn’s mother, said the rite was organised at the family’s new house which was under construction in Ban Cham Meng of tambon Sao Thong Chai in Kantharalak district. She said the new house had been financed by their daughter and the family planned to enshrine her ashes there as a tribute.

Ms Laem said earlier that her daughter came to her in a dream and disclosed her body was lying in a forest near the helicopter pad of a local military base. The area is in tambon Doam Pradit of Nam Yuen district of Ubon Ratchathani.

The family went to the spot the next morning and found the skull, some hair, a molar and a wrist watch. Ms Laem reportedly recognised the watch as belonging to her daughter and alerted police.

Ms Laem said she was happy that she had finally found her daughter’s body after more than three months of searching but felt distraught at the same time.

Pol Maj Gen Suradet has ordered local police to be meticulous in collecting evidence.

Read original story here.