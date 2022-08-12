Tengoku British International School, Phuket
Architect & Hotelex 2022

Architect & Hotelex 2022

Start From: Thursday 18 August 2022, 11:00AM to Thursday 18 August 2022, 09:00PM

Link รายละเอียดงาน และเชิญลงทะเบียนฟรี Free Pre-register / ลงทะเบียนเข้าชมงาน ฟรี https://picphuket.com/ebrochures/pre-register-ah-2020-k9wa1j6oyrpgu?id=k9wa1j6oyrpgu You are cordially invited to attend www.picphuket.com/architecthotelex2022

Address : Central Floresta
Website :
http://www.picphuket.com/architecthotele...

 

