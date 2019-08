Architect & Hotelex 2019

Start From: Wednesday 18 September 2019, 11:00AM to Saturday 21 September 2019, 08:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

19th Construction Materials Tools Hotel Restaurant Equipment Decorative items Exhibitions on 18 - 21 September 2019 at Novotel Phuket Phokeethra. Most of the investor, developer of real estates, resorts spa and hotels come from many countries and take this chance to arrange meeting with architect team to design, to plan and to build or renovate their properties and they must finish the construction before the next high season start in the following year. Don't Miss.