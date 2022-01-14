BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Approved Test & Go travellers can arrive after deadline

Approved Test & Go travellers can arrive after deadline

BANGKOK: Travellers who were previously approved for the Test & Go Thailand Pass can enter the country after the Jan 15 deadline, according to the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

CoronavirusCOVID-19healthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 14 January 2022, 05:51PM

International passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Dec 20. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / file

International passengers arrive at Suvarnabhumi airport on Dec 20. Photo: Varuth Hirunyatheb / file

The concession was announced by CCSA assistant spokeswoman Apisamai Srirangson this afternoon (Jan 14), reports the Bangkok Post.

Dr Apisamai said 30% of the approved Test & Go travellers had arrived before the New Year, and this rose to 50% during the New Year holiday.

The government earlier suspended the one-night quarantine Test & Go entry programme indefinitely as Omicron variant infections began to spread rapidly.

Dive Supply Co., Ltd.

However, previously approved Test & Go registrants were allowed to continue arriving, and the deadline was extended from Jan 10 to Jan 15.

“Previously approved travellers can still arrive after the Jan 15 (this Saturday) deadline. The CCSA at its next meeting will consider additional measures,” Dr Apisamai said.

Officials were monitoring the condition of arrivals in this group, as well as those in the Sandbox entry programme. They would ensure that infections did not overload the local health system, she said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Australia cancels Djokovic’s visa again
95% of Phuket new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients
Prince Andrew gives up military titles, patronages
Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers surrender
Phuket City Municipality schools to remain closed
Crocodile goes onto the menu
Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing
Phuket marks 441 new COVID cases, no new deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Bengal tiger hunters surrender, Yingluck corruption charge, Call to postpone tourist fee || January 13
Suspects in killing of Bengal tigers expected to surrender
Roll with it: Prab Keesin calls for realistic policy for keeping Patong alive
Police donate food relief to police
Police allowing misuse of royal insignia threatened with charges under Section 112
Phuket marks 452 new COVID cases, no new deaths
‘No need’ to close schools where COVID cases found

 

Phuket community
Phuket marks 441 new COVID cases, no new deaths

Likely to be the new variant anyway so hardly matters most aren’t even going to hospital ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

At least the Chinese are being spared the wrath of the racists on this forum - exactly how do we kno...(Read More)

95% of Phuket new COVID cases are ‘Green’ patients

Really ? What a revelation so it’s a cold after all - how about letting folks get on with their li...(Read More)

Crocodile goes onto the menu

Makro sell crocs; next to the ground crickets. Nice....(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

What I don't understand - Thais and most expats are pretty good "obeying" the mask rul...(Read More)

Police donate food relief to police

Reading article support community of local foundation "Living waters' again. A differents ...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

When Phuket Officialdom can't control foreign holiday seekers, majority russians, in obeying the...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

Chains and shackles would be too good for him, make them wear orange jumpsuits so the public can thr...(Read More)

Police donate food relief to police

The Thai police as it is. never let go a chance to make themselve more impopulair with the Thai popu...(Read More)

Another false alarm over COVID-positive tourist missing

This alarm was not false! From moment this russian left his room until he returned he could have inf...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
PKF Thailand
QSI International School Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
PaintFX
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Avista Grande Phuket Karon - MGallery
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Thai Residential
Thanyapura
Art-Tec Design
Phuket Property
EPL predictions

 