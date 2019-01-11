DID YOU KNOW: Mac-Nels have been extending shipping and freight services in South East Asia since 1975 when they first established their current Head Office in Singapore.



This was later joined in 1988 with the opening of the Bangkok office and subsequently followed by owned offices in : USA, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Dubai, India, Indonesia, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Philippines, Vietnam and a newly established joint-venture company in France.

In Thailand, offices in Bangkok, Chiang Mai and Phuket with intentions to expand to other regional hot spots in the near future.

Yet, Mac-Nels remains a privately owned family business.

Historically Mac-Nels’ corporate profile has been dedicated to the wholesale market whereby facilitating the shipping need of other freight forwarders and removalist companies, especially in the area of consolidated part container loads (LCLs).

The consolidation services meant a heavy demand has been required to develop a strong network of like-minded agents and service providers worldwide.

This in turn has developed a strong two-way trade between Mac-Nels and agents worldwide.

Mac-Nels through their corporate volumes with shipping lines have been able to negotiate volume-based rate agreements resulting in very competitive pricing being extended to our customer base.

Mac-Nels Phuket in particular have been able to use this corporate buying power to offer lower shipping rates to Phuket based clients… A significant bonus!

PHUKET BUSINESS

Mac-Nels Shipping Phuket is a relatively new identity but it comes with a wealth of local experience backed up by the corporate strength of the organisation.

Whilst corporately Mac-Nels have a profile focused at wholesale, we in Phuket are 100% dedicated to the retail sector of business, whether it be commercial of personal shipments.

The advantage of course is Phuket’s ability to extend wholesale charges through all levels of the freight and transport chain.

Mac-Nels staff in Phuket have been involved in local shipping matters for many years.

Karachut Lapparat (Kwang) - PH: 084-0910393 Senior Freight Manager - has over 10 years experience dedicated to Phuket clients and is especially well know for professional handling of import shipments including personal goods.

Peter Bricknell - PH: 086-3645862 Logistics And Relocation Specialist - has in excess of 45 years in the shipping industry with major involvement in South East Asia trade lanes. Is well known locally, having lived in Phuket for many years offering professional shipping services to both commercial and private customers.

Mac-Nels staff are especially dedicated to the boating fraternity in Thailand catering to urgent spare parts, general freight from around the world, yachting crew relocations and of course boat imports and exports.

We have access to like-minded agents for the professional handling of boats including breakbulk, over dimensional flat racks and containerised shipments.

Mac-Nels Singapore have a dedicated team within their project shipping division to cater to any enquiry

ONE STOP SHOP

Mac-Nels offers seamless shipping outcomes for all clients from door at origin to door at destination (and anything in between) whether it be import or export freight.

For household or personal goods relocations we offer a dedicated packing team plus packing materials, container consolidations, part container loads, air and sea freight options plus local transport.

Our 80 agents and owned offices worldwide contribute to the offering of professional services.

In addition Mac-Nels are members of the following professional groups

• THAILAND INTERNATIONAL FREIGHT FORWARDERS ASSOCIATION

• MOVERS POE: This group is covered by worldwide membership dedicated to the professional handling of personal and household goods including customs formalities, door services, packing and unpacking and set up in residence through to disposal of waste.

THINGS TO REMEMBER ABOUT MAC-NELS:

• Corporate strength of Mac-Nels as a group

• Dedicated Phuket staff with profile and experience to solve any logistics issue

• Experience in support to the marine industry

• Offering worldwide freight options air and sea freight

• Customs clearance and customs issue solving

• Specialist handling of personal goods whether full or part container

• Storage and distribution

• Door to door services

• Full removalist services including local, domestic and international

• Able to offer marine insurance including professionally packed household goods

• Strong network of like minded agents and owned offices world wide

• Free inspections and quotations on all freight opportunities

• Professional pre approval and handling of free trade documentation (all countries)

• Able to negotiate over dimensional freight rates for boating fraternity

MacNels Shipping (Phuket) Co., Ltd.

58/24 Moo 6 , Rassada , Muang Phuket

PH: 076-603907

MOBILE: PETER 086-3645862

