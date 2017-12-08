PHUKET: People around the country will get to enjoy a long weekend again this weekend as the nation marks Constitution Day on Sunday (Dec 10) with a substituted national holiday on Monday (Dec 11).

Friday 8 December 2017, 10:49AM

Constitution Day is held annually on December 10 to commemorate Thailand’s transition from an absolute monarchy to a constitutional monarchy in 1932.

Since 1932, Thailand has seen numerous coups and political changes which has resulted in new charters and constitutions. Nevertheless, every charter and constitution has recognised the special role of the monarchy, in which the King is recognised as the Head of State.

This year, as Constitution Day falls on a Sunday, the following Monday (Dec 11) has been substituted as a public holiday for Constitution Day, so many people will be off from work while government offices and some businesses will be closed to the public.

On Monday, most government offices on the island will be closed including the Phuket Immigration Office, Employment Office, Land Transport Office and the island’s three District Offices.

All main bank branches will be closed, except branches in shopping centres, which will remain open as normal.

Police stations across the island will remain open for the public and some local consulates will also be open to serve their respective citizens on this national holiday.

The Class Act Media offices will also be closed.