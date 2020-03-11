Kata Rocks
Andrew Wood elected President of Skål International Bangkok for second consecutive term

BANGKOK: Andrew J Wood was elected President of the Bangkok Skal club in a unanimous show of support at a packed AGM meeting at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok hotel yesterday (Mar 10). At the meeting, also by a unanimous vote, Tom Sorensen was elected Vice President of the club.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 March 2020, 09:52AM

Members of the Skål International Bangkok executive committee 2020-22 (from left): James Thurlby, Peter Baines, Andres Rubio, Tom Sorensen, President Andrew J Wood, Marvin Bemand, Michael Bamberg, Pichai Visutriratana and not pictured Dr Scott Smith and Eric Hallin.

Members of the Skål International Bangkok executive committee 2020-22 (from left): James Thurlby, Peter Baines, Andres Rubio, Tom Sorensen, President Andrew J Wood, Marvin Bemand, Michael Bamberg, Pichai Visutriratana and not pictured Dr Scott Smith and Eric Hallin.

Mr Wood was elected in March 2018 and following his two-year term was re-elected for a second term 2020-22.

Last year the Bangkok club won the coveted Skål International (SI) ‘Club of the Year’ award, which was presented during the Miami Skål World Congress 2019. At the same congress Mr Wood was made a Membre D’Honneur awardee, Skål International’s highest award.

Throughout his 28 years as a Skål member, Mr Wood has held the following positions:

  • SI Bangkok Member since Aug 20, 1992 (28 years)
  • SI Bangkok Executive Committee (Excom) Director 1994-1998
  • SI Bangkok Vice President 1998 – 2000
  • SI Pattaya SEC 2000-2003
  • SI Pattaya Vice President 2003-2005
  • SI Thailand National Committee (Natcom) Director 2001-2006
  • SI Thailand International Councillor 2006-2010
  • SI Asian Area Director of Development 2005-2009
  • SI Bangkok President 2008-2010
  • SI Asian Area Vice President Southeast Asia 2009- 2010
  • SI Director executive Board 2010-2011
  • SI Thailand President 2012-14
  • SI Bangkok PR & Comms 2016-18
  • SI Asian Area Vice President Southeast Asia 2017-20 (present)
  • SI Thailand Vice President 2019-21 (present)
  • SI Bangkok President 2018-2022 (present)

The new Executive Committee of Skål International Bangkok 2020-2022 elected on Tuesday is as follows:

  • President – Andrew J Wood
  • Vice President & Membership – Tom Sorensen
  • Secretary – Michael Bamberg
  • Treasurer – Andres Rubio
  • Events – Pichai Visutriratana
  • Public Relations – Marvin Bemand
  • YS Director – Scott Smith PhD
  • Director Digital Marketing – James Thurlby
  • Director & Advisor to the board – Eric Hallin
  • Auditor – Peter Baines

