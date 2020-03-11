Andrew Wood elected President of Skål International Bangkok for second consecutive term

BANGKOK: Andrew J Wood was elected President of the Bangkok Skal club in a unanimous show of support at a packed AGM meeting at the Hyatt Regency Bangkok hotel yesterday (Mar 10). At the meeting, also by a unanimous vote, Tom Sorensen was elected Vice President of the club.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 11 March 2020, 09:52AM

Members of the Skål International Bangkok executive committee 2020-22 (from left): James Thurlby, Peter Baines, Andres Rubio, Tom Sorensen, President Andrew J Wood, Marvin Bemand, Michael Bamberg, Pichai Visutriratana and not pictured Dr Scott Smith and Eric Hallin.

Mr Wood was elected in March 2018 and following his two-year term was re-elected for a second term 2020-22. Last year the Bangkok club won the coveted Skål International (SI) ‘Club of the Year’ award, which was presented during the Miami Skål World Congress 2019. At the same congress Mr Wood was made a Membre D’Honneur awardee, Skål International’s highest award. Throughout his 28 years as a Skål member, Mr Wood has held the following positions: SI Bangkok Member since Aug 20, 1992 (28 years)

SI Bangkok Executive Committee (Excom) Director 1994-1998

SI Bangkok Vice President 1998 – 2000

SI Pattaya SEC 2000-2003

SI Pattaya Vice President 2003-2005

SI Thailand National Committee (Natcom) Director 2001-2006

SI Thailand International Councillor 2006-2010

SI Asian Area Director of Development 2005-2009

SI Bangkok President 2008-2010

SI Asian Area Vice President Southeast Asia 2009- 2010

SI Director executive Board 2010-2011

SI Thailand President 2012-14

SI Bangkok PR & Comms 2016-18

SI Asian Area Vice President Southeast Asia 2017-20 (present)

SI Thailand Vice President 2019-21 (present)

SI Bangkok President 2018-2022 (present) The new Executive Committee of Skål International Bangkok 2020-2022 elected on Tuesday is as follows: President – Andrew J Wood

Vice President & Membership – Tom Sorensen

Secretary – Michael Bamberg

Treasurer – Andres Rubio

Events – Pichai Visutriratana

Public Relations – Marvin Bemand

YS Director – Scott Smith PhD

Director Digital Marketing – James Thurlby

Director & Advisor to the board – Eric Hallin

Auditor – Peter Baines