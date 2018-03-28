At the Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on the March 28 at the Lancaster Hotel Bangkok, Andrew J Wood was elected President.

Wednesday 28 March 2018, 05:20PM

Mr Wood has been a Skål member for 26 years and is not new to the position, having held the post of Club President from 2008 to 2010.

In his time as a member of Skål he has served as National President of Skål International Thailand and International Councillor from 2006 to 2010.

In 2010 he was elected to Skål International’s Executive Committee and accordingly relinquished all his club and national positions.

He is also active at regional level and is Acting Vice President Southeast Asia for the Skål Asian Area.

Mr Wood is a travel writer and a regular contributor of travel articles to The Phuket News and other publications.

Commenting on the election Mr Wood said, “The Bangkok Club has had a long and illustrious history in the travel and tourism industry in Bangkok since 1956. My thanks go to my predecessor President Eric Hallin and the board of officers of the Bangkok club. I am delighted that Eric has also been elected VP to provide the continuity that the club needs to move forward. “

“Bangkok is the most visited city in the world with over 21 million visitors annually. Beating London, Paris and New York. Tourism is booming in Thailand and is set to once again reach record heights. I am absolutely convinced that the Skål Club of Bangkok can also grow and blossom, to be one of the world’s largest Skål clubs,” he added.

“Skål International has over 14,000 members worldwide, in 354 clubs in 83 countries. I see no reason why the Bangkok Club cannot grow to be one of the biggest too. My goal in the next two years is to be one of the top five largest Skål clubs in the world,” he added.

At the club’s AGM the following committee members were also elected:

Vice President: Mr Eric Hallin

Secretary: Mr Glen Grosic

Treasurer: Mr Nicholas Moberg

Membership Director: Mr Tom Sorensen

Young Skål Director: Dr Scott Smith

PR and Communications Director: Ms Sunny Yu

Events Director: Khun Pichai Visutriratana

Auditor: Mr Tomislav Babic