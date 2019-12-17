Andara founder Allan Zeman launches B15bn golf resort in Phang Nga

PHUKET: Allan Zeman, the Hong Kong property mogul who brought to Phuket the upscale Anadara resort, has joined with another Hong Kong property heavyweight, Pacific Century Premium Developments Ltd (PCPD), to launch the first phase of a B15 billion high-end villa resort encompassing the Thai Muang Golf Course.



By The Phuket News

Tuesday 17 December 2019, 02:40PM

An artist’s impression of the interior of the villas, which are for sale for US$1-2 million. Image: Aquella

An artist’s impression of the interior of the villas, which are for sale for US$1-2 million. Image: Aquella

An artist’s impression of the interior of the villas, which are for sale for US$1-2 million. Image: Aquella

An artist’s impression of the interior of the villas, which are for sale for US$1-2 million. Image: Aquella

An artist’s impression of the pool deck of the villas, which are for sale for US$1-2 million. Image: Aquella

An artist’s impression of the front exterior of the villas, which are for sale for US$1-2 million. Image: Aquella

The resort will also include the 18-hole, 7,000-yard golf course and an exclusive country club. Photo: Aquella

An artist’s impression of the front exterior of the villas, which are for sale for US$1-2 million. Image: Aquella

An artist’s impression of the entrance to the residential resort. Image: Aquella

The development, Aquella – Aquella Lakeside Villas, covers more than 1,100 rai and offers 2.5 kilometres of beach frontage. The site includes a series of lakes and lagoons centered around the 18-hole, 7,000-yard golf course and exclusive country club.

“The first residential phase of 15 pool villas, named Aquella Lakeside, are currently being marketed and enjoy a prime location in the heart of the project, surrounded by fairways and lush landscape and adjacent to a picturesque lake and the planned wellness spa sanctuary,” explained a release highlighting the launch this week.

To create the development, Mr Zeman through his Lan Kwai Fong Group (LKF) joined forces with Hong Kong-based developer PCPD, which is owned by Richard Li, the son of Hong Kong property tycoon and the territory’s richest man, Li Ka-shing.

The project is already attracting both investors and lifestyle buyers, noted the release.

The waterfront villas range from two to four bedrooms and have been designed by the award-winning Paradise Designs in Phuket. The design created by Phuket-based Paradise Group, was among the winners at the recent Thailand PropertyGuru Property Awards.

The project will be developed by a joint venture between PCPD and Mr Zeman's venture LKF with an undisclosed stake, but PCPD holding the majority,

“Our journey in Thailand began with Andara Resort and Villas and the Andara Signature Villas developments,” Mr Zeman told the Bangkok Post. (See story here.)

“We have been active in Phuket for more than a decade now, and are continuing to see strong, ongoing global demand for well executed resort residences and memorable vacation experiences. The partnership with Pacific Century Premium Developments at Aquella allows us to bring this expertise to the Phang Nga province, a stunning international tourist destination in the Greater Phuket area.”

Benjamin Lam, PCPD Deputy Chairman & Group Managing Director, added, “With the natural attributes and strategic location of the Aquella site, we are excited to create a year-round luxurious exclusive community that will set a new benchmark for the golf, hospitality and leisure industries in South East Asia.”

"PCPD has held this plot for more than a decade, but just started development this year as the company was busy with luxury resorts in Hokkaido," Mr Zeman told the Bangkok Post.

PCPD bought the plot, which included a suspended golf course, from Sommai Phasee, a former finance minister, in late 2007 at a cost of B7 million per rai.

PCPD plans to develop Aquella, a beach, golf and country club resort, into phases that will take 10 years to complete. It is constructing an 18-hole golf course on 400 rai projected to open by the end of next year.

Near the golf course will be the first phase, a joint venture between PCPD and Paradise Pinetree Development Ltd, a company wholly owned by Mr Zeman.

It will occupy 50 rai, comprising a country club, six tennis courts, a spa and wellness centre.

The phase is expected to have 15 lakeside villas on plots sized between 600 and 800 square wah each, with a usable area from 342 sq metres, priced from US$1-2mn.

Launched for sales two months ago, it has sold five units, the Bangkok Post report noted.

The units were bought by customers at Andara Villa and Residences, a seaview hillside villa project on Phuket's Kamala Beach developed by Paradise Group, a developer owned by Mr Zeman and a Thai partner, the report added.

"Despite the world's economic slowdown and the strong baht, there are still luxury second-home buyers," he said.

"If you develop something unique, something special, something that attracts them, you can sell it," he said.

Villas will be offered with hotel management by Paradise Group using the same model as Andara, where all villas are managed and rented out as hotel rooms. Unit owners will share the profit.

Mr Zeman expects to sell the remaining villas by the end of 2020 and will start development of the next phases, with more villas for sale and a luxury hotel with 100-150 rooms, managed by an international chain.

"Phang Nga is promising as it has less traffic than Phuket and there will be an international airport expected to open by 2025," Mr Zeman explained.

"With this scale, concept and standard, it will be a game changer for Phuket's property market."