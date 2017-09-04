The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
American dies after balcony fall at Phuket hotel

PHUKET: A 26-year-old American man has died from injuries sustained in a fall from a third-floor balcony at a hotel in Nai Yang, on Phuket’s northwest coast, just hours before he was to fly home last night (Sept 3).

death, police,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 4 September 2017, 09:11AM

Rescue workers were called to the hotel at about 6:30pm yesterday evening, where they found American tourist Austin Ryan Kirschenmann, 26, against a wall on the ground beneath his hotel room balcony.

Mr Kirschenmann was rushed to Thalang Hospital but later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Police noted that Mr Kirschenmann and his parents, Brett and Stacey Kirschenmann, checked into the hotel on Friday. They were due to fly home last night.

The family went for a walk along the beach yesterday and returned to the hotel at about 3:30pm, reported the police.

Mr Kirschenmann was apparently feeling despondent, police noted in their report.

After questioning the parents police marked that Mr Kirschenmann was subject to bouts of depression.

A check of the hotel’s CCTV showed that no one other than Mr Kirschenmann had entered his room at the time of his fall.

“At this stage we believe the fall was the result of depression. We have notified US embassy representatives of the incident,” said the report.

 

 
