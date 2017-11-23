BANGKOK: Three new awards were unveiled at the American Chamber of Commerce Thailand (Amcham) CSR Excellence (ACE) Awards, which honour the corporate social responsibility (CSR) programs of member companies.

Thursday 23 November 2017, 11:44AM

US Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T. Davies and Science and Technology Minister Dr Atchaka Sibunruang presided over the 11th annual awards celebration on Tuesday night, recognising companies with a demonstrated commitment to conducting business responsibly and giving back to society.

The ACE Awards salute AMCHAM member companies for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development. Qualifying companies have CSR programs with measurable results that create both economic and social gains for a year or more, high levels of employee involvement, and strong strategic partnerships with Thai organizations. The company mission must also align closely with the goals of the CSR activities.

More than 70 companies applied for the awards, of which 59 companies met the rigorous qualification standards for recognition of their CSR activities, and a panel of impartial judges selected three as best in class:

Western Digital won the Excellence in Partnership Award, presented by Ambassador Davies and recognising a CSR project that promotes US-Thai-based partnerships that bring US knowledge, expertise, or best practices to Thailand.

Dow Chemical won the Excellence in Promoting Thailand 4.0 Award, presented by Science Minister Dr Atchakaand and recognising excellence in CSR programming that supports the Thai government’s efforts under the Thailand 4.0 strategy.

IBM won the Excellence in CSR Projects Award, presented by Amcham and recognising general excellence in CSR projects.

Ambassador Davies applauded Western Digital for their win, along with all companies with admirable business practices.

“I am proud to present the Amcham Excellence in Partnership award for the first time. This award highlights the exemplary efforts of American companies who work alongside Thais to bring about innovative, creative change through their CSR activities.

“US firms set the gold standard for innovating with a positive social purpose,” he said.

“They pioneer new technologies and business practices that help transform Thailand’s economy toward achieving the goals of Thailand 4.0, but also go beyond that to empower communities to help themselves.”

Amcham Board President Jeffrey Nygaard, who opened the ceremony, highlighted the need for companies to focus on creating meaningful long-term impacts.

“The companies assembled here tonight represent the best holistic CSR strategies – strategies that demonstrate an understanding of the linkages between business operations and society, and the key role they should play in creating a world that is prosperous, sustainable, and just for everybody.”

Now in its 11th year, the ACE Awards have become a signature Amcham program that has been replicated in several other countries in Asia including Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Special designations were also given to firms that have received ACE awards for five or more consecutive years (Gold), and three to four consecutive years (Silver). (See below for a list of all companies that received recognition.)

Amcham Thailand is the leading international business association in Thailand, with over 2,000 members representing over 650 American, Thai and other international companies. Member companies have cumulatively invested over US$50 billion in Thailand and provided more than 200,000 local jobs.

2017 ACE Recipients – Gold status

Accenture Solutions

AIA

Amec Foster Wheeler

Amway

Bank of Ayudhya

Baxter Healthcare

Bumrungrad Hospital

Central Food Retail

Chevron Exploration & Production

Cisco Systems

Citibank

Coca-Cola

Diageo Moet Hennessy

Dow Chemical (*Winner, Excellence in Promoting Thailand 4.0 Award)

Esso

FedEx Express

Ford

General Motors

GlaxoSmithKline

Grand Hyatt Erawan

Hanesbrands

Hemaraj Land And Development

HSBC

Kenan

KFC Thailand

McThai

Microsoft

Minor International

Pfizer

Philip Morris

Procter & Gamble Trading

Santa Fe

SAS Software

Seagate Technology

Standard Chartered Bank

Thai Rayon

2017 ACE Recipients, Silver status

Cargill Meats

Caterpillar

Colgate-Palmolive

Conrad Bangkok

IBM (*Winner, Excellence in CSR Projects Award)

Johnson & Johnson

Laguna Resorts & Hotels

Marriott International

Mondelez International

MQDC Magnolia

Samitivej Hospital

Sansiri

Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok

Tractus

Western Digital *Winner, Excellence in Partnership Award

2017 ACE Recipients