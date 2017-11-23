US Ambassador to Thailand Glyn T. Davies and Science and Technology Minister Dr Atchaka Sibunruang presided over the 11th annual awards celebration on Tuesday night, recognising companies with a demonstrated commitment to conducting business responsibly and giving back to society.
The ACE Awards salute AMCHAM member companies for their long-term efforts to support Thailand’s sustainable development. Qualifying companies have CSR programs with measurable results that create both economic and social gains for a year or more, high levels of employee involvement, and strong strategic partnerships with Thai organizations. The company mission must also align closely with the goals of the CSR activities.
More than 70 companies applied for the awards, of which 59 companies met the rigorous qualification standards for recognition of their CSR activities, and a panel of impartial judges selected three as best in class:
Western Digital won the Excellence in Partnership Award, presented by Ambassador Davies and recognising a CSR project that promotes US-Thai-based partnerships that bring US knowledge, expertise, or best practices to Thailand.
Dow Chemical won the Excellence in Promoting Thailand 4.0 Award, presented by Science Minister Dr Atchakaand and recognising excellence in CSR programming that supports the Thai government’s efforts under the Thailand 4.0 strategy.
IBM won the Excellence in CSR Projects Award, presented by Amcham and recognising general excellence in CSR projects.
Ambassador Davies applauded Western Digital for their win, along with all companies with admirable business practices.
“I am proud to present the Amcham Excellence in Partnership award for the first time. This award highlights the exemplary efforts of American companies who work alongside Thais to bring about innovative, creative change through their CSR activities.
“US firms set the gold standard for innovating with a positive social purpose,” he said.
“They pioneer new technologies and business practices that help transform Thailand’s economy toward achieving the goals of Thailand 4.0, but also go beyond that to empower communities to help themselves.”
Amcham Board President Jeffrey Nygaard, who opened the ceremony, highlighted the need for companies to focus on creating meaningful long-term impacts.
“The companies assembled here tonight represent the best holistic CSR strategies – strategies that demonstrate an understanding of the linkages between business operations and society, and the key role they should play in creating a world that is prosperous, sustainable, and just for everybody.”
Now in its 11th year, the ACE Awards have become a signature Amcham program that has been replicated in several other countries in Asia including Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam.
Special designations were also given to firms that have received ACE awards for five or more consecutive years (Gold), and three to four consecutive years (Silver). (See below for a list of all companies that received recognition.)
Amcham Thailand is the leading international business association in Thailand, with over 2,000 members representing over 650 American, Thai and other international companies. Member companies have cumulatively invested over US$50 billion in Thailand and provided more than 200,000 local jobs.
2017 ACE Recipients – Gold status
- Accenture Solutions
- AIA
- Amec Foster Wheeler
- Amway
- Bank of Ayudhya
- Baxter Healthcare
- Bumrungrad Hospital
- Central Food Retail
- Chevron Exploration & Production
- Cisco Systems
- Citibank
- Coca-Cola
- Diageo Moet Hennessy
- Dow Chemical (*Winner, Excellence in Promoting Thailand 4.0 Award)
- Esso
- FedEx Express
- Ford
- General Motors
- GlaxoSmithKline
- Grand Hyatt Erawan
- Hanesbrands
- Hemaraj Land And Development
- HSBC
- Kenan
- KFC Thailand
- McThai
- Microsoft
- Minor International
- Pfizer
- Philip Morris
- Procter & Gamble Trading
- Santa Fe
- SAS Software
- Seagate Technology
- Standard Chartered Bank
- Thai Rayon
2017 ACE Recipients, Silver status
- Cargill Meats
- Caterpillar
- Colgate-Palmolive
- Conrad Bangkok
- IBM (*Winner, Excellence in CSR Projects Award)
- Johnson & Johnson
- Laguna Resorts & Hotels
- Marriott International
- Mondelez International
- MQDC Magnolia
- Samitivej Hospital
- Sansiri
- Shangri-La Hotel Bangkok
- Tractus
- Western Digital *Winner, Excellence in Partnership Award
2017 ACE Recipients
- CoffeeWORKS
- KIS International School
- Nu Skin
- Renaissance Hotel
- Robere & Associates
- Sri Trang Agro-Industry
- The Athenée Hotel
- Uber
