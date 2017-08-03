PHUKET: Amari Phuket is proud to announce its winning of three awards from the Andaman Hotelier and Tourism Fair 2017, the biggest event for the hotel industry in Phuket.

Thursday 3 August 2017, 09:46AM

From left: Amari Phuket’s Florists Sawaeng Yiti and Chansupa Suanya, Amari Phuket’s Commis III Chef Katapunyo Songkhun and Amari Phuket’s Executive Sous Chef Kritsada Ketphu.

Representatives from the kitchen and housekeeping departments participated in the competitions, reported the resort in a release issued this week.

Hot from the kitchen, Katapunyo Songkhun won the silver medal for the live cooking event of the Phuket Lobster Culinary Freestyle Challenge Individual Junior Category, while Kritsada Ketphu won the bronze medal for the live cooking event of the Phuket Lobster Culinary Freestyle Challenge Individual Professional Category.

Further, Sawaeng Yiti and Chansupa Suanya were both the second runner-up in the event for making flower arrangements from banana leaves.

“The awards inspire our team to continue their dedication to delivering high-quality service to our guests,” said a resort release.