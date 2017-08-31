CHARITY: Last Friday (Aug 215), Amanpuri walked away as winners of the “Thanyapura 7 Soccer Charity” competition, a fundraising event for Yaowawit School, Kapong which was held at Thanyapura from Aug 18-25.

Thursday 31 August 2017, 10:54AM

Team Amanpuri celebrate their victory in the ‘Thanyapura 7 Soccer Charity’ competition.

Thanyapura Health & Sports Resort was the first runner-up while Trisara took second place.

A total of 24 Phuket hotels and companies gathered to compete in the friendly football match.

The tournament took place at Thanyapura’s Fifa Standard football pitch and raised B84,000 for Yaowawit School.

Yaowawit School is a public-private home-stay school for children from underprivileged families, located in the rainforest of Phang Nga Province, 135 kilometres from Phuket.

Founded by the “Children’s World Academy Foundation” registered in Germany and Thailand, the school was inaugurated with the blessing of Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn in April 2006.

The goal of this non-profit organisation is to help children reach their full potential and break them out of the poverty cycle by providing them with quality education.

The school was founded by German philanthropist Mr Philipp Graf von Hardenberg in 2005.

Yaowawit has partnered up with Marriott International’s “Marriott Thailand Business Council” to run the Yaowawit Pre-Vocational Hospitality Academy and Yaowawit Lodge.