Alleged Phuket ‘zero-dollar tour’ operator arrested with fake Thai ID card in Bangkok

PHUKET: An alleged Chinese ‘zero-dollar’ tour company owner, who police said brought a large number of Chinese tourists to Phuket, has been arrested and at least two others have fled overseas after arrest warrants were issued for the three men, who are accused of illegally obtaining Thai national ID cards to own companies in Thailand.

Monday 27 November 2017, 03:21PM

Police advise media about the arrest at a press conference held in Bangkok yesterday (Nov 27). Photo:Royal Thai Tourist Police Bureau
Police advise media about the arrest at a press conference held in Bangkok yesterday (Nov 27). Photo:Royal Thai Tourist Police Bureau

Deputy Chief of the Royal Thai Police Region 6 Maj Gen Chaiwat Chanthaworaluck, Deputy Commander of Tourist Police Col Adyong Kraithong and other members of the Royal Thai Police and Tourist Police announced the arrest of Mr Lian Sae Kao, 45, yesterday (Nov 26) at a press conference amid an ongoing crackdown on illegal tours.

The Nakhon Sawan Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant for Lian on the charge of applying for a national identity card without a Thai nationality by showing false evidence to an official, said Maj Gen Chaiwat.

Mr Lian was arrested on Soi Yu Charoen in the Din Daeng district of Bangkok on Wednesday (Nov 22).

“Government agencies are joining forces to suppress illegal tour companies and Chinese-operated tour firms owned by Thai nominees, according to government policy as ordered by Commisioner- General Chakthip Chaijinda,” said Maj Gen Chaiwat.

“This includes foreigners using Thai ID cards to operate businesses. These operations damage Thailand’s tourism image,” he added.

The Ministry of Interior, Royal Thai Police Region 6 and Special Operations Command’s investigation into Mr Lian’s case found that he was working as Managing Director of Wankua Kuajee International Co Ltd, a tour company which brings Chinese tourists to Thailand,” said Maj Gen Chaiwat.

“Further, the investigation found that Lian had filed his first request for an ID card on July 24, 2001, in Muang District, Nakhon Sawan, using the name ‘Wisanu Rattanasaeng-ngam’ with false birth information and age and using ID numbers 1-1014-00734-84-1,” he said.

Mr Kao then renewed the ID card again in 2004 and continued to live in Thailand as Mr ‘Wisanu’ until 2007, when he brought his ‘father’ to ‘prove’ his Thai nationality. He was issued an ID number 5-6001-01076-29-6 which he has used until the present, said Maj Gen Chaiwat.

“Such actions led to problems for the real Mr Wisanu, who had problems with his birth certificate, leaving the name unregistered. Eventually Mr Wisanu filed a complaint, which led to an investigation and consequently an arrest warrant was issued for Lian.

Bollywood

“When aged 18, Lian opened a computer parts business under the identity of Mr Wisanu before starting a low-cost tour company,” he said.

The Department of Administration of the Ministry of the Interior will immediately cancel Mr Kao’s Thai ID card. We will also coordinate with the Ministry of Commerce to revoke the company licence, and the Department of tourism to cancel his business licence.”

Two other men wanted for allegedly illegally operating zero-dollar tour companies under false national identities have fled Thailand, said police.

The police investigation has revealed that Mr Ayi Noi Song, wanted under an arrest warrant issued by Min Buri Provincial Court last Friday (Nov 24) and numbered 1070/2560 also on the charge of applying for an ID card without a Thai nationality by showing false evidence, escaped to China on Sept 23.

He was the owner of TUX International Co Ltd since 2012, bringing many Chinese tourists to Phuket.

Another suspect, Mr ‘Jong’, or Songpaisarnkit Saema, is wanted under an arrest warrant from Mae Sot Provincial Court, number 71/2560, dated June 5, 2017 on the same charge as the above. He fled to Malaysia on March 17, 2017.

He was the owner of Thai Jong Hua Travel Group Co Ltd, starting the company in 2012. He has over one-hundred-million baht in assets. In addition, we also found that he owns a house in Nakhon Sawan.

The Royal Thai police will continue their investigation into low-cost tour operators, said Maj Gen Chaiwat.

 

 
Kurt | 27 November 2017 - 16:57:44

It seems that thai government officials quite relaxed hand out fake thai ID cards.marriage certificates, even birth certificates. etc, etc.
How is that possible?
It makes the thai persons registration system of that of a loose sand system.
One can not trust Thai ID cards of people. Easy to be fake.
I learned several times that thai at a Government ID card desk very easy can change their name. Just what they feel to be a new name. 
And this 'zero dollar' thing has nothing to do with 'zero dollars'.
Plenty of dollars, the companies just don't want to share their dollars with 'brown envelop officials'.
As soon there is a brown envelop line negotiated/established between the companies and thai officials, that soon the 'zero dollar' companies become legal or are 'gone with the wind'.
Take your pick.  hahaha.

Matches 1 result(s)
