PHITSANULOK: Local police have detained a woman who allegedly created a paid live sex show group on Line, which also involved a couple and their three-year-old son, while legal action awaits about 100 viewers.

Saturday 16 December 2017, 08:48AM

Pathumporn ‘Aye’ Mangkornchaiya, 27, is seen at Phitsanulok Police Station yesterday (Dec 15) after her arrest in Ratchaburi on Thursday (Dec 14). Photo: Chinnawat Singha

Pathumporn “Aye” Mangkornchaiya, 27, was arrested in the central province of Ratchaburi on Thursday evening (Dec 14) and sent to the northern province of Phitsanulok early yesterday morning (Dec 15).

At Phitsanulok Police Station, the woman, who covered her face with a face mask, was charged with human trafficking, computer crime and violation of the child protection law.

Col Songpol Sangkasem, chief of Phitsanulok Police Station, said police would question the woman in a bid to arrest another suspect who allegedly hired a family for the live show.

He also said that about 100 viewers in the chat group would face legal action.

The couple who performed the show with the three-year-old boy were taken into custody earlier.

Last week, the 25-year-old mother was arrested in Phitsanulok and her son is in the care of child welfare officials. It was reported that the mother, a fruit vendor, received B400 for the show involving the child and her new husband.

The husband surrendered on Monday (Dec 11). The parents were charged with human trafficking, computer crime, child molestation and promoting misconduct by a child.

