The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Events
The Phuket News XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

All you can eat BBQ Ribs night

Start From: Wednesday 29 April 2015, 06:00PM to Saturday 28 April 2018, 11:00PM

All you can eat BBQ Ribs night

6PM – 11PM: All you can eat BBQ Ribs served with salad buffet, potato Salad & Choice of Sauces Reservation recommended 295 baht P.P.
Contact details
Person : Shakers
Address : Rawai
Phone : 081 891 4381
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
(No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight

Neanderthal man at it again, many of these transport drivers are lawless criminals and should be forcibly removed from any form of public service for ...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

At least the Fore-warning system is working! Horst...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

For some reason my previous remark was only half printet !Perhaps because I ask for a live hearing at the school in Chalong?? Horst...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight

Says a lot about the police, when they need to call in the army, to support them, when interviewing someone....(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

There is nothing wrong with the online application form process. The problem is that nobody from immigration is looking at the applications and proces...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

What about Kata Beach ?. A have sendt in many many picture to Phuket News the last 4 to 5 week`s, And about Tux Tux Mafian some take over the most of ...(Read More)

Floods tipped to rise as run-off arrives

Huh, are all the submerged thai provinces together less populated than Bangkok? I don't believe it. And if so we should not talk it down as less ...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight

Childish outcome ( let's be friends again) RTP is even to weak to handle this herself, need army help. What a farce. A missed chance for the au...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

“The system is working as normal”... so not working at all then? 'cos that's what's "normal" here. "Most often these...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

Thats totally crab. First: step by step says ONLY Internet Explorer (anyway....it doenst work even there) Second: I use Auto Fill..thats mean for the ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.