All safe as pickup catches fire on Phuket school run

PHUKET: A mum making a school run before heading to work in Phuket Town was caught out by her pickup truck catching fire in peak-hour traffic this morning (Aug 25).

Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 25 August 2017, 11:34AM

Thalang Traffic Police and rescue workers were were called to scene, in front of the Mueanmai furniture shop on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound, about 700m north of the Heroines Monument, at 7:30am.

Srisoonthorn rescue workers arrived at the scene to find an Isuzu D-Max pickup parked by the side of the road.

The driver, 45-year-old Kanjanabandit Intanai, her son and her son’s friend were already safely out of the vehicle.

“I was taking my son and my son’s friend to school before going to work in Phuket Town when a warning light lit up on the dashboard,” Ms Kanjanabandit said.

“My son quickly searched on the internet and he said that the car could still be driven, so I slowly drove on, but later I felt that the car could not continue so I stopped by the side of the road,” Ms Kanjanabandit explained.

“Suddenly smoke came out from the engine. We got out of the pickup. Rescue workers, staff at the furniture shop and local residents all helped to put out the fire with fire extinguishers and water. It took 15 minutes to put out the fire before firefighters arrived,” she added.

“The pickup truck is more than 11 years old, but I have always had it checked at by Isuzu dealer. I never thought that this would happen. It is very lucky that no one was injured,” Ms Kanjanabandit said.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.