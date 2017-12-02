The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

All of Songkhla declared flood disaster area

SONGKHLA: All 16 districts of Songkhla have been declared flood disaster zones as heavy rain and flash flooding continues to pummel the southern provinces.

Bangkok Post

Saturday 2 December 2017, 12:54PM

Wasant Chaithaweepong, acting chief of Songkhla provincial disaster prevention and mitigation office, said on Friday that the flooding had now extended to all 16 districts of the province,

All districts had now been declared disaster zones, to enable speedy provcision of assistance, he said.

Saba Yoi district was the worst hit. Lae Baeng village in tambon Saba Yoi was cut off from the outside world with the floodwater rising to over two metres deep.

Police deployed boats to help evacuate residents from the village. Many sought sought refuge at a temporary shelter at Saba Yoi district office.

Thepha and Na Thawi districts are also among the worst affected.

In Na Thawi district, forest runoff swept through downtown Muang district on Friday. Two main roads linking the district to the Thai-Malaysian border -- Na Thawi-Lamplai and Na Thawi-Dan Prakop roads --were inundated while floodwaters kept rising, Mr Wasant said.

In Nakhon Si Thammarat, the floodwater rose to over 1.5m in some areas of Muang district on Friday.

The Royal Irrigation Department and the Muang municipality installed water pumps along main canals to drain water around the clock. Several schools suspended classes on Friday.

The flooding has expanded to other areas in 23 districts of Nakhon Si Thammarat, of which 15 have been declared disaster zones.

Provincial authorities ordered local authorities to survey the damage to flood-hit areas in this southern province.

One resident drowned while moving belongings in his flooded house in Muang district on Friday.

So far, the flooding has hit 526 villages in Nakhon Si Thammarat, affecting 66,020 people in 23,371 households.

One school, seven temples, five government offices, 138 roads, six bridges and five bridge necks were damaged during the flooding. Damages to agricultural areas, fisheries and livestock were being surveyed.

QSI International School Phuket

In Surat Thani, residents living in Kanchanadit district were told to move their belongings to higher areas as runoff from nearby Nop Phi Tam district of Nakhon Si Thammarat would flow into the district.

Surat Thani governor Witchawut Chinto on Friday led a team to inspect communities prone to flooding in Kanchanadit district.

In Trang, a 39-year-old nurse drowned after her car was swept into a canal in Ratsada district.

Police rushed to Khlong Kham canal in tambon Khuan Mao and found the Toyota car with a Trang licence plate in the canal after being alerted at around 3.30am on Friday.

The driver, identified later as Sumalee Khaenyuk, 39, a nurse at Ratsada Hospital, was found drowned in the wreckage of her vehicle.

A police investigation found that Sumalee was driving to the hospital, about 10 km from her house, for a night shift work. At the time, it rained heavily and several road sections were bumpy and flooded. This might have caused her to lose control of the vehicle, said police.

The Meteorological Department on Friday issued a weather warning for 13 provinces in the South.

The department reported that a lower-pressure area covering Malaysia and the lower South of Thailand is moving to the Andaman Sea. Outbreaks of continuous rain are forecast with torrential downpours in much of the South on Friday.

It warned residents to prepare for possible flash floods and inshore surges on Dec 1. Affected areas are Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala, Narathiwat, Ranong, Phangna, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

There is a possibility of strong wind waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea rising 2-3 metres high. All ships should proceed with caution and small boats should be ashore.

See original story here.

 

 

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.